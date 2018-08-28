Who could Norwich City be drawn against in the FA Cup third round?

Norwich City academy product Cameron King was unable to force an upset as non-league Halifax were beaten 3-1 by AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup second round on Saturday Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire PA Wire

The FA Cup third round draw is being held this evening and there are still six non-league teams that Norwich City could be facing in January.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Beyond the 44 Premier League and Championship teams joining the world’s oldest club competition, there are a further 20 teams from lower levels who will play in the third round.

Five second round ties have gone to a replay and the final tie is being played tonight, when National League North side Guiseley host League One club Fleetwood at 8pm, following the draw.

The lowest ranked team going into the hat is Southport, who sit 19th in National League North, but they still have a replay against Tranmere to overcome.

Woking are the only other team from step two of non-league still in the competition, having caused an upset yesterday when they won 1-0 at Swindon. The Cards currently sit second in National League South.

Barnet are the only National League side already through, having beaten Stockport 1-0 yesterday, but Wrexham and Solihull Moors still have hope as they face replays against Newport and Blackpool respectively.

The draw is being made live on BBC One from 7.30pm this evening, with former FA Cup winners Paul Ince and Ruud Gullit conducting the draw.

Norwich will be ball number 28 and the ties are due to be played on the weekend of January 4-6, with the winners claiming £135,500 after prize money was doubled for this season.

Third round draw ball numbers

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Birmingham City

5 Blackburn Rovers

6 Bolton Wanderers

7 Brentford

8 Brighton & Hove Albion

9 Bristol City

10 Burnley

11 Cardiff City

12 Chelsea

13 Crystal Palace

14 Derby County

15 Everton

16 Fulham

17 Huddersfield Town

18 Hull City

19 Ipswich Town

20 Leeds United

21 Leicester City

22 Liverpool

23 Manchester City

24 Manchester United

25 Middlesbrough

26 Millwall

27 Newcastle United

28 NORWICH CITY

29 Nottingham Forest

30 Preston North End

31 Queens Park Rangers

32 Reading

33 Rotherham United

34 Sheffield United

35 Sheffield Wednesday

36 Southampton

37 Stoke City

38 Swansea City

39 Tottenham Hotspur

40 Watford

41 West Bromwich Albion

42 West Ham United

43 Wigan Athletic

44 Wolverhampton Wanderers

45 Guiseley or Fleetwood Town

46 Luton Town

47 Wrexham or Newport County

48 Tranmere Rovers Or Southport

49 Barnsley

50 Shrewsbury Town

51 Solihull Moors or Blackpool

52 Grimsby Town

53 Peterborough United or Bradford City

54 Woking

55 Oldham Athletic

56 Lincoln City

57 Afc Wimbledon

58 Oxford United

59 Barnet

60 Portsmouth

61 Walsall or Sunderland

62 Accrington Stanley

63 Doncaster Rovers

64 Gillingham