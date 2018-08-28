Search

Advanced search

Who could Norwich City be drawn against in the FA Cup third round?

PUBLISHED: 14:18 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:30 03 December 2018

Norwich City academy product Cameron King was unable to force an upset as non-league Halifax were beaten 3-1 by AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup second round on Saturday Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire

Norwich City academy product Cameron King was unable to force an upset as non-league Halifax were beaten 3-1 by AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup second round on Saturday Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire

PA Wire

The FA Cup third round draw is being held this evening and there are still six non-league teams that Norwich City could be facing in January.

Beyond the 44 Premier League and Championship teams joining the world’s oldest club competition, there are a further 20 teams from lower levels who will play in the third round.

Five second round ties have gone to a replay and the final tie is being played tonight, when National League North side Guiseley host League One club Fleetwood at 8pm, following the draw.

The lowest ranked team going into the hat is Southport, who sit 19th in National League North, but they still have a replay against Tranmere to overcome.

Woking are the only other team from step two of non-league still in the competition, having caused an upset yesterday when they won 1-0 at Swindon. The Cards currently sit second in National League South.

Barnet are the only National League side already through, having beaten Stockport 1-0 yesterday, but Wrexham and Solihull Moors still have hope as they face replays against Newport and Blackpool respectively.

The draw is being made live on BBC One from 7.30pm this evening, with former FA Cup winners Paul Ince and Ruud Gullit conducting the draw.

Norwich will be ball number 28 and the ties are due to be played on the weekend of January 4-6, with the winners claiming £135,500 after prize money was doubled for this season.

Third round draw ball numbers

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Birmingham City

5 Blackburn Rovers

6 Bolton Wanderers

7 Brentford

8 Brighton & Hove Albion

9 Bristol City

10 Burnley

11 Cardiff City

12 Chelsea

13 Crystal Palace

14 Derby County

15 Everton

16 Fulham

17 Huddersfield Town

18 Hull City

19 Ipswich Town

20 Leeds United

21 Leicester City

22 Liverpool

23 Manchester City

24 Manchester United

25 Middlesbrough

26 Millwall

27 Newcastle United

28 NORWICH CITY

29 Nottingham Forest

30 Preston North End

31 Queens Park Rangers

32 Reading

33 Rotherham United

34 Sheffield United

35 Sheffield Wednesday

36 Southampton

37 Stoke City

38 Swansea City

39 Tottenham Hotspur

40 Watford

41 West Bromwich Albion

42 West Ham United

43 Wigan Athletic

44 Wolverhampton Wanderers

45 Guiseley or Fleetwood Town

46 Luton Town

47 Wrexham or Newport County

48 Tranmere Rovers Or Southport

49 Barnsley

50 Shrewsbury Town

51 Solihull Moors or Blackpool

52 Grimsby Town

53 Peterborough United or Bradford City

54 Woking

55 Oldham Athletic

56 Lincoln City

57 Afc Wimbledon

58 Oxford United

59 Barnet

60 Portsmouth

61 Walsall or Sunderland

62 Accrington Stanley

63 Doncaster Rovers

64 Gillingham

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Estate agent arrested in fraud investigation

eHomes' director Victoria Steele pictured in 2010. Photo: Archant

Poll ‘Totally offensive!’: BBC Christmas film set in Cromer angers working mums

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Video Rare first editions of Beatrix Potter and A.A.Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh classic to go under the hammer

The first edition of Beatrix Potter's The Tale of Peter Rabbit. Picture: ANDY NEWMAN

Who could Norwich City be drawn against in the FA Cup third round?

Norwich City academy product Cameron King was unable to force an upset as non-league Halifax were beaten 3-1 by AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup second round on Saturday Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Michael Bailey: Warning, Warne, wee bairns and Norwich’s 93pc chance – Six things learned from Rotherham win

michael bailey
Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons all got their name on the score sheet as Norwich City's impressive Championship season rolled on against Rotherham at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Vrancic provided creative force City needed to reclaim top spot

David Freezer
Mario Vrancic has certainly had his patience tested this season, in waiting for first-team chances for Norwich City this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City maul Millers – in the end

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his verdict from Carrow Road, as the Canaries swat aside Paul Warne's Rotherham United - eventually.

Opinion ‘This is a special time for the club’ – Canaries fans thrilled to see starlets play key role in comeback victory

David Freezer
Norwich City academy products Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell were prominent against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Band of Brothers who play strictly to their strengths

Chris Lakey
How Rotherham United's Will Vaulks celebrates scoring Picture: PA

Most Read Sport

Video Toothpaste and OTBC made for a ‘surreal’ Norwich City homecoming for Paul Warne

Paul Warne savoured his first managerial visit to boyhood club Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Michael Bailey: Warning, Warne, wee bairns and Norwich’s 93pc chance – Six things learned from Rotherham win

Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons all got their name on the score sheet as Norwich City's impressive Championship season rolled on against Rotherham at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ‘They have something special’ – Young guns’ Norwich City impact not lost on Vrancic

Todd Cantwell gives Mario Vrancic a high-five as Norwich City equalise against Rotherham United at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Paddy Davitt verdict: A tale of two sons of Norfolk

Todd Cantwell lit up Norwich City's 3-1 Championship win against Rotherham United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated Ed Balls to step down as Norwich City chairman

Ed Balls will step down from his role as Norwich City chairman on Boxing Day Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists