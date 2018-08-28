Search

When is the FA Cup third round draw being made?

PUBLISHED: 13:19 01 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:19 01 December 2018

Jamal Lewis scored a dramatic FA Cup goal at Chelsea for Norwich City last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Jamal Lewis scored a dramatic FA Cup goal at Chelsea for Norwich City last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City will discover their FA Cup third round opponents on Monday evening.

The 44 Championship and Premier League sides enter the world’s oldest club competition in the last 64, joining the lower level sides who have made it into the third round.

The majority of the second round ties are being completed today, with another eight games to follow on Sunday before the final tie on Monday sees League One side Fleetwood travel to non-league Guiseley.

Norwich went close to a giant-killing in the third round last season, holding top-flight Chelsea to a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road before dramatic late equaliser from Jamal Lewis in the televised replay at Stamford Bridge. The Blues eventually won a penalty shootout 5-3, with Nelson Oliveira seeing his effort saved.

The Canaries have fallen at the first hurdle in the FA Cup in each of the past five seasons.

The draw is due to be made from 7.30pm, live on BBC One, with former winners Paul Ince and Ruud Gullit conducting the draw. Norwich will be ball number 28 and the ties are due to be played on the weekend of January 4-6, with the winners claiming £135,500 in prize money.

Live

