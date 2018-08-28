Loan XI shows market being well explored by Norwich City

Steven Naismith is on a season-long loan at Hearts.

As a quiet January transfer window draws to a close for Norwich City ahead of Thursday’s 11pm deadline, David Freezer takes a look at an area in which the Canaries have been busy this season, the loan market

It may have been a quiet transfer window for City but the club’s loan contingent has continued to grow.

The Canaries currently have 14 players in action at other clubs, with a mixture of young talent trying to develop their skills and unwanted players seeing out their expensive contracts, such as Matt Jarvis and Steven Naismith.

Nelson Oliveira, Ben Marshall, Jarvis and Simon Power are among the players to have gone out on loan this month, with young left-back Caleb Richards potentially heading for a spell in the USA with Tampa Bay Rowdies ahead of Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

Two other youngsters, Greek midfielder Savvas Mourgos and attacker Diallang Jaiyesimi were on loan at Dordrecht and Yeovil respectively as well, before both suffered serious knee injuries in October after bright starts.

Billy Johnson is getting some first team experience at Lowestoft Town.

So as City finalise their senior and U23 squad ahead of the deadline, we’ve put a Canaries loan XI together...

Goalkeeper – Billy Johnson (Lowestoft)

The 19-year-old, from Beccles, joined the Southern League Premier Division Central side’s battle against relegation earlier this month and has started four games for the Trawlerboys so far.

James Husband is on loan at Fleetwood after struggling at Carrow Road.

Right-back – Timi Odusina (AFC Fylde)

Two starts and two wins for the central defender since joining National League promotion hopefuls AFC Fylde earlier this month. The 19-year-old joined when he was 14 and has been a regular for the under-23s in recent seasons, being named on the bench for City’s first team at Sheffield Wednesday in November.

Centre-back – Marcel Franke (Darmstadt)

German defender was signed from Greuther Furth in a deal reportedly worth around £2.5million soon after Daniel Farke’s arrival but found himself back in the German second tier after just eight appearances after struggling to adjust to English football. Spent last season at Dynamo Dresden and is now a regular in Bundesliga II for Darmstadt, who have the option to sign the 25-year-old permanently.

Yanic Wildschut wasn't part of Daniel Farke's plans at Norwich City and is now on loan at Bolton.

Centre-back – Sean Raggett (Rotherham)

Former Lincoln centre-back made just two appearances as a substitute during the second half of last season before heading back out on loan, to Championship rivals Rotherham. The 25-year-old, under contract until 2020 with the option of a further year, has made 10 appearances but missed three months due to ankle surgery.

Left-back – James Husband (Fleetwood)

Signed from Middlesbrough in 2017 for a reported £500,000, potentially rising to £1m, and made 21 appearances last season. Was usurped by academy product Jamal Lewis and the 25-year-old is now a regular for mid-table League One side Fleetwood.

Sean Raggett is getting some Championship experience with Rotherham on loan.

Right wing – Yanic Wildschut (Bolton)

Signed from Wigan in January 2017 for a reported £4m, potentially rising to £7m, but failed to live up to his price tag with two goals in 29 games. Contract is due to expire this summer, although there is an option for a further year. Has two goals in 18 games for Bolton but recently had ankle surgery which could keep him out until April. Central midfield – Devonte Aransibia (Billericay)

Powerful 20-year-old midfielder has scored four goals in 12 games for the National League South play-off hopefuls since joining in December, where he is playing alongside ex-City academy players Jamar Loza and Michee Efete. Has been with City since his U14 year.

Central midfield – Ben Marshall (Millwall)

Summer signing pushed through a return to former loan club Millwall as his summer switch to City, for around £1.5m from Wolves, continued to flatline. Didn’t impress at right-back, before illness led to time with the U23s as he recovered fitness, but was then mostly an unused substitute for the first team.

Left wing – Matt Jarvis (Walsall)

Finally brought an end to over two years of knee and ankle injuries with U23 action late last year. Signed from West Ham –while injured – in January 2016 after a bright start to his loan spell. Final first team appearance was in May 2016 but the one-cap England international has started well in League One with Walsall, claiming two assists in four games, with his well-paid City contract expiring this summer.

Striker – Nelson Oliveira (Reading)

Joined the Royal’s battle to stay clear of Championship relegation and scored a penalty on his debut on Tuesday, in a 1-1 draw at Bolton. Scored 20 goals in 70 games but fell out of favour with Daniel Farke and wasn’t involved at all this season. Under contract until 2020, City are hoping the Portugal international can rebuild some resale vale by rediscovering his form.

Striker – Steven Naismith (Hearts)

Another expensive failure from January 2016, when the Scotland international was signed from Everton for around £8.5m. The 32-year-old has scored 12 goals in 21 games for Hearts and is another whose expensive contract expires this summer.

Substitutes: Simon Power (Dordrecht), Irish winger recently joined Dutch second-tier side; Tristan Abrahams (Exeter), striker has two goals in 23 games but has only started four League Two matches; Mason Bloomfield (AFC Fylde), broken arm on debut for National League side, hoping to be back in March.