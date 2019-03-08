'I'm in love' - Release of Norwich City's 'revolutionary' 2019/20 away kit divides fans

Norwich City's new 2019/20 away kit. Photo: Norwich City Archant

Fans have been left divided by Norwich City's new away kit for the upcoming season.

The club released its new away kit for the 2019/20 season on Saturday morning, a red kit which features a yellow neckline and geometric pattern on its sleeves.

It is the first red kit the Canaries have worn in more than 10 years, with the last being in the 2007/08 season.

It features the principal club partner Dafabet, as well as its new sleeve partner Best Fiends.

On Twitter, one person said: "Not liking it at the moment. It might look better on the pitch though."

@Harry_Mayhew said: "I can't tell if I like that kit or not."

But Lee Jermyn said he really liked the away kit, and said it was "nice to have two good kits for once".

Neal Black said: "Our team of legends deserve better than this mess."

And Adam Firrell said: "Err nope. Was waiting but will be the home shirt for me."

@Breathenorwich said: "Don't know what the hate is about I'm liking the new colours. Can't wait to see the lads play."

Daniel Noakes said "I'm in love", while @JRCityFan said "I like it, you know".

And Twitter account @Emilixno17 seemed to sum up the split opinion in one tweet: "Thought I didn't like it... Took 5 minutes... I like it now."

Fabrizio Taddei, head of pro clubs department at Errea, said: "Following extensive consultation with the club, and working closely together with Norwich City staff, we have produced what is a completely revolutionary look for the away kit. It is bold, exciting and is going to make a striking impact every time it's worn in the Premier League.

"This kit uses the same technical fabric as last season, following the very positive feedback from fans, and we hope that it will be as popular as last year's was."

Kayleigh Coverdale, head of retail at the club, said: "With the away kit we wanted to create something modern for the fans with the use of a geometric print design on the sleeve and body, as well as using a vibrant colour that has not been used in recent years. Red is a colour that we have been asked for over the last few years so we are excited to launch this."

It comes after the club released its new record-breaking Erreà home kit at the start of July, which proved popular.

Of just over 6,000 people who took a poll on our website asking for their feedback, 52pc said they loved it, while 27pc said they liked it.

It proved so popular the club reported record-breaking sales, and said it had temporarily sold out of large and extra-large sizes.

The adult away shirt costs £50, while the shorts cost £22 and the socks £12.

