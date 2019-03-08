Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here

'I'm in love' - Release of Norwich City's 'revolutionary' 2019/20 away kit divides fans

PUBLISHED: 09:00 20 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:12 20 July 2019

Norwich City's new 2019/20 away kit. Photo: Norwich City

Norwich City's new 2019/20 away kit. Photo: Norwich City

Archant

Fans have been left divided by Norwich City's new away kit for the upcoming season.

The club released its new away kit for the 2019/20 season on Saturday morning, a red kit which features a yellow neckline and geometric pattern on its sleeves.

It is the first red kit the Canaries have worn in more than 10 years, with the last being in the 2007/08 season.

It features the principal club partner Dafabet, as well as its new sleeve partner Best Fiends.

On Twitter, one person said: "Not liking it at the moment. It might look better on the pitch though."

@Harry_Mayhew said: "I can't tell if I like that kit or not."

But Lee Jermyn said he really liked the away kit, and said it was "nice to have two good kits for once".

Neal Black said: "Our team of legends deserve better than this mess."

And Adam Firrell said: "Err nope. Was waiting but will be the home shirt for me."

@Breathenorwich said: "Don't know what the hate is about I'm liking the new colours. Can't wait to see the lads play."

Daniel Noakes said "I'm in love", while @JRCityFan said "I like it, you know".

MORE: The cost of new Premier League kits - where does Norwich rank?

And Twitter account @Emilixno17 seemed to sum up the split opinion in one tweet: "Thought I didn't like it... Took 5 minutes... I like it now."

Fabrizio Taddei, head of pro clubs department at Errea, said: "Following extensive consultation with the club, and working closely together with Norwich City staff, we have produced what is a completely revolutionary look for the away kit. It is bold, exciting and is going to make a striking impact every time it's worn in the Premier League.

"This kit uses the same technical fabric as last season, following the very positive feedback from fans, and we hope that it will be as popular as last year's was."

Kayleigh Coverdale, head of retail at the club, said: "With the away kit we wanted to create something modern for the fans with the use of a geometric print design on the sleeve and body, as well as using a vibrant colour that has not been used in recent years. Red is a colour that we have been asked for over the last few years so we are excited to launch this."

It comes after the club released its new record-breaking Erreà home kit at the start of July, which proved popular.

Of just over 6,000 people who took a poll on our website asking for their feedback, 52pc said they loved it, while 27pc said they liked it.

It proved so popular the club reported record-breaking sales, and said it had temporarily sold out of large and extra-large sizes.

The adult away shirt costs £50, while the shorts cost £22 and the socks £12.

- What do you think of the away kit? Leave your comments below.

Most Read

Parents’ anger as school leavers’ celebration is cancelled

Foulsham Primary School, which has cancelled its end-of-year barbecue for year six pupils. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk family’s £4.5m farm is being sold for the first time since 1823

Elizabeth Purdy's family is selling Green Farm at Paston for the first time since 1823. It is valued at £4.5m. Picture: Chris Hill

Police warn convicted rapist on the run from prison could be in Norfolk

Wanted man Stephen Tierney. Pic: Lincolnshire Police.

Student died after losing control of car

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy’: How ‘no-fault’ evictions are hurting families as government pledges ban

Kerry Barker and her three children - Evie-Rose, nine, Riley, four, and Harley, three - are being evicted from their home for a second time in almost a year through Section 21. Picture: Kerry Barker

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

‘I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy’: How ‘no-fault’ evictions are hurting families as government pledges ban

Kerry Barker and her three children - Evie-Rose, nine, Riley, four, and Harley, three - are being evicted from their home for a second time in almost a year through Section 21. Picture: Kerry Barker

Three youths released on bail after knives found at Norfolk school

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

Couple’s anger after caterer bails on wedding with their £500

Jack Pottle paid a £500 deposit to Norwich-based Spit and Grill BBQ Company. Picture: Elliott Russell

I waited 12 hours for the RAC - and when they turned up at 3.30am, they wouldn’t fix my car

Wendy Williams, who was left waiting for 12 hours for assistance from the RAC after her car broke down Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists