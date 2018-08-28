Canaries legend Hoolahan to open his own football academy

Search

Wes Hoolahan celebrates scoring for the Republic against Sweden at Euro 2016 Picture: PA

Norwich City legend Wes Hoolahan is launching a football academy in Dublin to help produce the next generation of ‘Ireland legends’.

The academies will be launched this weekend at the Dublin Indoor Football Dome in Santry and Astro Park in Tallaght.

Hoolahan said: “I’m really excited to get the academy up and running. I learned all of my skills on the street.

“I really feel we need to get our young footballing stars of the future, back out on the street practising and playing every day. Creating the new generation of Irish sporting heroes. I feel if we can promote this through the academy successfully with our footballers, we will produce the next generation of Irish legends.”

The 36-year-old, who is currently with West Brom, made 43 appearances in green and was part of Ireland’s Euro 2016 squad – scoring a goal in the country’s opening group game against Sweden. More information can be found at www.weshoolahan.com.

