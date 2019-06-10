'We're custodians of this place and we have to make sure that we leave it in a better place than we found it' - Stuart Webber

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke celebrating promotion. Next step is the massive challenge of the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Sporting director Stuart Webber is confident Norwich City can become an established Premier League club.

Daniel Farke's team gained promotion as champions and now have their sights set on trying to maintain their momentum in the top flight, with plans set to take shape when next season's fixtures are announced on Thursday.

"We've got no divine right to be in the Premier League," Webber said.

"We're not Leeds United or somebody who expects to get there and then get into Europe within six months. We're not, we're a club that know what we are, we're respectful of that, we're humble because of that and it's about steadily growing it.

"Do I believe we can become an established Premier League club? Absolutely, 100 percent, I wouldn't have left Huddersfield if I didn't truly believe that.

"But we've got to do it our way and we've got to trust in that, not get caught up now in the euphoria of having money and all the rest of it, because it would be very easy to and it is tempting to, I've got to say, it's tempting to go and blow a load of money on a centre-forward and say we'll worry about it in three years, I might not even be at the club so it won't be my problem.

"But that's wrong. We're custodians of this place and we have to make sure that we leave it in a better place than we found it."

After having to engage in such drastic cost cutting since his arrival in April 2017, due to the knock-on effects of relegation from the Premier League in 2016, Webber has warned supporters there is not much money to speculate with this summer.

"I've said on record before that we'll have probably the lowest budget ever as a promoted side, for two reasons," he added.

"Partly because we'll choose to have that, because we could go and spend our money for the next three years - there are banks that will say because we've got that money coming over the next three years that we should spend it, because they've got guarantees.

"But it's what happens after year three, and if you look at what we inherited when I turned up two years ago, we inherited exactly that, a club that went and spent the money they would get in years two and three (in relegation parachute payments)."