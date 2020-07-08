Search

‘It could have been so much more...’ - Krul upset by City’s plight

08 July, 2020 - 06:00
Canaries keeper Tim Krul is fouled by Craig Dawson who scored Watford's equaliser at Vicarage Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Canaries keeper Tim Krul is fouled by Craig Dawson who scored Watford's equaliser at Vicarage Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

An upset Tim Krul was struggling to find the words to describe Norwich City’s plight after defeat at Watford last night, as a brilliant Danny Welbeck strike denied the improved Canaries.

Emi Buendia’s first goal of the season was quickly cancelled out by Craig Dawson’s header early in the first half and Welbeck’s superb overhead-kick earned the 2-1 win in the 55th minute.

A sixth consecutive Premier League defeat means Daniel Farke’s team – 10 points from safety with four games remaining – will be relegated if they lose to West Ham at Carrow Road on Saturday.

“It’s the story of the season in my opinion, we gave so many teams a good game and we just haven’t drawn enough,” said City’s number one.

“We lose unfortunately and these kind of games you just can’t lose, that’s the hard thing to take, with conceding goals and it’s not just individuals, it’s somebody else every week.

“As a group, we just have to be a bit more resilient at the end of the day.”

Mario Vrancic and Marco Stiepermann returned to the team and brought some attacking cohesion.

Krul continued: “I think we had some really good performances but again at the end of the day it’s the points that count. We are rock bottom and we all have to look at ourselves.

“Yes, I’m pleased for Emi. Onel (Hernandez), great fight out there. Max (Aarons) was doing great, but unfortunately that’s not what this league is about, to give individuals compliments and that’s the hard truth of it, that we all need to be there to stand up to be counted.”

The Dutchman is aware it’s difficult to talk about positives in City’s situation.

“People don’t want to hear that we did well,” he said. “Unfortunately, the way we have been playing, not just the last few weeks but during the season, in my opinion we have done enough to deserve more points and it just hasn’t happened.

“That’s the hardest thing to take, to walk away again when Watford, with all due respect, weren’t the better team at all.”

As the favourite for the Canaries’ player-of-the-season award concluded, he simply tailed off by saying: “I can’t find the words really, it could have been so much more.”

