WATCH: Wild Wilder, where’s Nelson and why Passlack? – Our Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show LIVE from The Woolpack

Published: 8:21 PM August 15, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

David 'Spud' Thornhill and Canaries correspondent David Freezer join host Michael Bailey for the latest edition of our Norwich City fanzine, The PinkUn Show - live from The Woolpack. - Credit: Archant

This week's interactive Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show LIVE from The Woolpack and on Facebook discusses all the big Canaries talking points.

We're in full swing already with two Carrow Road games to chew over – and plenty more besides.

Host Michael Bailey joined by this week's guests: City correspondent at the Eastern Daily Press David Freezer and Canaries fan David 'Spud' Thornhill.

You can watch and interact with The PinkUn Show LIVE every Wednesday on the PinkUn's Facebook page.

Kicking off live from about 7pm on a Wednesday night as usual, edition 148 of the show looks back at City's opening home game of the season – a 4-3 humdinging defeat to West Bromwich Albion – before Daniel Farke's side eventually made Carabao Cup progress against stubborn League Two outfit Stevenage, plus the last permanent transfer action of the summer (sort of), Remi Matthews' exit and much more besides.

All Canaries supporters are welcome every week to pop along to the pub and have their say live on the show – or simply post your comments and questions on the live chat that accompanies our Facebook broadcast, which will ping your message straight through to Michael's phone.

What's your burning Norwich City issue? Let us know, tune in or watch as catch-up.

