WATCH: Ashton and Leeds – The PinkUn Show #166 LIVE and interactive

This week's PinkUn Show sees ex Norwich City and England striker Dean Ashton plus TV commentator Dan O'Hagan join Michael Bailey down the pub. Archant

Our interactive Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show LIVE from The Woolpack to discuss all the latest Canaries talking points.

The big one is on the horizon – which isn’t meant as a slight, Blades fans! Cue our weekly Canaries fun and games with the latest edition of The PinkUn Show, and all the City chat and reaction you could wish for.

Host Michael Bailey is joined by this week’s top guests: former Canaries and England striker Dean Ashton plus TV commentator extraordinaire Dan O’Hagan.

You can watch and interact with The PinkUn Show LIVE every Wednesday on the PinkUn’s Facebook page – while this week, we are also trialling the show being streamed live on Twitter via @pinkun as well as the PinkUn’s YouTube channel.

Kicking off live from its regular time of 6pm on a Wednesday night, edition 166 includes reflections on the captivating draw with Sheffield United at Carrow Road – and looking ahead to the Championship’s top two facing off at Elland Road this weekend.

The crew also look at the rest of the Championship picture, the final throes of the January transfer window and take your questions and comments throughout the broadcast.

All Canaries supporters are welcome every week to pop along to the pub and have their say live on the show – or simply post your comments and questions on the live chat that accompanies our PinkUn Facebook page broadcast, which will ping your message straight through to Michael’s phone.

What’s your burning Norwich City issue? Let us know, tune in or watch as catch-up.

