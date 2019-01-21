WATCH: Birmingham and Blades – The PinkUn Show #165 LIVE and interactive

Search

21 January, 2019 - 23:31
The latest edition of The PinkUn Show reflects on Norwich City's Birmingham win and prepares for a huge clash with Sheffield United.

Archant

Our interactive Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show LIVE from The Woolpack to discuss all the latest Canaries talking points.

Fancy winning a game by half-time – who knew?! Cue our weekly Canaries fun and games with the latest edition of The PinkUn Show, and all the City chat and reaction you could wish for.

Host Michael Bailey is joined by this week’s guests: author Ed Couzens-Lake plus ex-Mustard colleague and City fan Ryan Livermore.

You can watch and interact with The PinkUn Show LIVE every Wednesday on the PinkUn’s Facebook page – while this week, we are also trialling the show being streamed live on Twitter via @pinkun as well as the PinkUn’s YouTube channel.

Kicking off live from its regular time of 6pm on a Wednesday night, edition 165 includes reflections on victory over Birmingham and the prospect of Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United this coming weekend.

The crew also look at the rest of the Championship picture, latest January speculation and get stuck into a round of Flip The Bird.

All Canaries supporters are welcome every week to pop along to the pub and have their say live on the show – or simply post your comments and questions on the live chat that accompanies our PinkUn Facebook page broadcast, which will ping your message straight through to Michael’s phone.

What’s your burning Norwich City issue? Let us know, tune in or watch as catch-up.

You can watch the show via the player at the top of this page

