WATCH: Webb and Carolan – The PinkUn Show #164 LIVE and interactive

16 January, 2019 - 17:03
The PinkUn Show chats through all Norwich City matters with a pair of former Canaries - Keith Webb and Dave Carolan.

Archant

Our interactive Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show LIVE from The Woolpack to discuss all the latest Canaries talking points.

Another late winner and you have a draw than feels like a win. Cue our weekly Canaries fun and games with the latest edition of The PinkUn Show, and all the City chat and reaction you could wish for.

Host Michael Bailey is joined by this week’s duo of former Canaries figures: fitness guru Dave Carolan and ex youth and reserve team boss, Keith Webb.

You can watch and interact with The PinkUn Show LIVE every Wednesday on the PinkUn’s Facebook page – while this week, we are also trialling the show being streamed live on Twitter via @pinkun as well as the PinkUn’s YouTube channel.

Kicking off live from its regular time of 6pm on a Wednesday night, edition 164 includes Canaries of yesteryear plus City’s draw at West Bromwich Albion and forthcoming visit from one of Carolan’s former clubs, Birmingham.

The crew also look at the rest of the Championship picture, January speculation and get stuck into a round of Flip The Bird.

All Canaries supporters are welcome every week to pop along to the pub and have their say live on the show – or simply post your comments and questions on the live chat that accompanies our PinkUn Facebook page broadcast, which will ping your message straight through to Michael’s phone.

What’s your burning Norwich City issue? Let us know, tune in or watch as catch-up.

You can watch the show via the player at the top of this page and if that is not working, simply watch The PinkUn Show on our Facebook page

