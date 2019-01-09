WATCH: Piper at the gates of dawn – The PinkUn Show #163 LIVE and interactive

The PinkUn Show edition 163 sees boardcasting legend Kevin Piper among the guests alongside Michael Bailey to discuss this week's Norwich City fanzine. Archant

Our interactive Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show LIVE from The Woolpack to discuss all the latest Canaries talking points.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There’s nothing like a cup run – and that was nothing like a cup run. Cue our weekly Canaries fun and games with the latest edition of The PinkUn Show, and all the City chat and reaction you could wish for.

Host Michael Bailey is joined by this week’s guests: East Anglian sport broadcasting legend Kevin Piper and City fan Richard Jeffery.

You can watch and interact with The PinkUn Show LIVE every Wednesday on the PinkUn’s Facebook page – while this week, we are also trialling the show being streamed live on Twitter via @pinkun as well as the PinkUn’s YouTube channel.

Kicking off live from its regular time of 6pm on a Wednesday night, edition 163 includes all the key chat following City’s customary FA Cup third-round exit at the hands of League One leaders Portsmouth, putting right the latest January transfer window speculation and looking ahead to a crunch run of Championship fixtures, beginning with Saturday’s trip to West Bromwich Albion.

The crew also look at the rest of the Championship picture and get stuck into a round of Flip The Bird.

All Canaries supporters are welcome every week to pop along to the pub and have their say live on the show – or simply post your comments and questions on the live chat that accompanies our PinkUn Facebook page broadcast, which will ping your message straight through to Michael’s phone.

What’s your burning Norwich City issue? Let us know, tune in or watch as catch-up.

• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

• You can watch the show via the player at the top of this page and if that is not working, simply watch The PinkUn Show on our Facebook page