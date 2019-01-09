Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

WATCH: Piper at the gates of dawn – The PinkUn Show #163 LIVE and interactive

09 January, 2019 - 12:04
The PinkUn Show edition 163 sees boardcasting legend Kevin Piper among the guests alongside Michael Bailey to discuss this week's Norwich City fanzine.

The PinkUn Show edition 163 sees boardcasting legend Kevin Piper among the guests alongside Michael Bailey to discuss this week's Norwich City fanzine.

Archant

Our interactive Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show LIVE from The Woolpack to discuss all the latest Canaries talking points.

There’s nothing like a cup run – and that was nothing like a cup run. Cue our weekly Canaries fun and games with the latest edition of The PinkUn Show, and all the City chat and reaction you could wish for.

Host Michael Bailey is joined by this week’s guests: East Anglian sport broadcasting legend Kevin Piper and City fan Richard Jeffery.

You can watch and interact with The PinkUn Show LIVE every Wednesday on the PinkUn’s Facebook page – while this week, we are also trialling the show being streamed live on Twitter via @pinkun as well as the PinkUn’s YouTube channel.

Kicking off live from its regular time of 6pm on a Wednesday night, edition 163 includes all the key chat following City’s customary FA Cup third-round exit at the hands of League One leaders Portsmouth, putting right the latest January transfer window speculation and looking ahead to a crunch run of Championship fixtures, beginning with Saturday’s trip to West Bromwich Albion.

The crew also look at the rest of the Championship picture and get stuck into a round of Flip The Bird.

All Canaries supporters are welcome every week to pop along to the pub and have their say live on the show – or simply post your comments and questions on the live chat that accompanies our PinkUn Facebook page broadcast, which will ping your message straight through to Michael’s phone.

What’s your burning Norwich City issue? Let us know, tune in or watch as catch-up.

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

You can watch the show via the player at the top of this page and if that is not working, simply watch The PinkUn Show on our Facebook page

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Most Read

Man dies following Halesworth incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger:’ Flood warning issued for the River Waveney

#includeImage($article, 225)

Emergency teams in attendance at Halesworth incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cars stranded as high tides flood Suffolk roads

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s a waiting game now’ – Pub braces for flooding as high tides set to hit Suffolk coast

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Heatbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

New Norwich Indian restaurant closes - but says it will reopen

The Green Chilli restaurant on Magdalen Street, which has closed temporarily. Photo: Louisa Baldwin

‘A delight of a discovery’ - the Norwich pub where the food is worth travelling for

The meat platter at The Black Horse in Earlham. Photo: Lauren Cope

Caffé Nero in Norwich given one star hygiene rating

Caffé Nero in Norwich, on Gentleman's Walk. Photo: Bill Smith

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists