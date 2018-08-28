WATCH: We’re having moose for dessert – The PinkUn Show #160 LIVE on all things Norwich City

The PinkUn Show returns to cover all Norwich City bases from down the pub, with Michael Bailey and guests. Archant

Our interactive Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show is LIVE from The Woolpack to discuss all the big Canaries talking points.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Another injury-time winner, another three points, another dollop of national ignorance – all the more reason to tuck into some proper and informed Norwich City fun with our latest edition of The PinkUn Show, with all the Canaries chat and reaction you could wish for.

Host Michael Bailey is joined by this week’s top guests: Eastern Daily Press columnist and City statto David ‘Spud’ Thornhill plus Vital Norwich editor Nathan Tuck, plus his son Callum.

You can watch and interact with The PinkUn Show LIVE every Wednesday on the PinkUn’s Facebook page – while this week, we are also trialling the show being streamed live on Twitter via @pinkun as well as the PinkUn’s YouTube channel.

Kicking off live from its new regular time of 6pm on a Wednesday night, edition 160 of the show will include all the key chat following City’s latest injury-time victory as they pipped Bolton at Carrow Road.

The crew also looks ahead to the long poke west as City face Bristol City, as well as the rest of the Championship picture and our latest round of Flip The Bird.

All Canaries supporters are welcome every week to pop along to the pub and have their say live on the show – or simply post your comments and questions on the live chat that accompanies our PinkUn Facebook page broadcast, which will ping your message straight through to Michael’s phone.

What’s your burning Norwich City issue? Let us know, tune in or watch as catch-up.

• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

• You can watch the show via the player at the top of this page and if that is not working, simply watch The PinkUn Show on our Facebook page