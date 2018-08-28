Search

Advanced search

WATCH: We’re having moose for dessert – The PinkUn Show #160 LIVE on all things Norwich City

PUBLISHED: 14:32 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:34 12 December 2018

The PinkUn Show returns to cover all Norwich City bases from down the pub, with Michael Bailey and guests.

The PinkUn Show returns to cover all Norwich City bases from down the pub, with Michael Bailey and guests.

Archant

Our interactive Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show is LIVE from The Woolpack to discuss all the big Canaries talking points.

Another injury-time winner, another three points, another dollop of national ignorance – all the more reason to tuck into some proper and informed Norwich City fun with our latest edition of The PinkUn Show, with all the Canaries chat and reaction you could wish for.

Host Michael Bailey is joined by this week’s top guests: Eastern Daily Press columnist and City statto David ‘Spud’ Thornhill plus Vital Norwich editor Nathan Tuck, plus his son Callum.

You can watch and interact with The PinkUn Show LIVE every Wednesday on the PinkUn’s Facebook page – while this week, we are also trialling the show being streamed live on Twitter via @pinkun as well as the PinkUn’s YouTube channel.

Kicking off live from its new regular time of 6pm on a Wednesday night, edition 160 of the show will include all the key chat following City’s latest injury-time victory as they pipped Bolton at Carrow Road.

The crew also looks ahead to the long poke west as City face Bristol City, as well as the rest of the Championship picture and our latest round of Flip The Bird.

All Canaries supporters are welcome every week to pop along to the pub and have their say live on the show – or simply post your comments and questions on the live chat that accompanies our PinkUn Facebook page broadcast, which will ping your message straight through to Michael’s phone.

What’s your burning Norwich City issue? Let us know, tune in or watch as catch-up.

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

You can watch the show via the player at the top of this page and if that is not working, simply watch The PinkUn Show on our Facebook page

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Video Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from ice skating to meeting reindeer

Norwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated Man detained after alert that closed primary school and saw police swarm on Norfolk village

Multiple police cars on the scene in Tivetshall where an incident has closed the primary school. Picture: Staff

Former wrestler Zak Bevis denies threatening to kill Wetherspoon staff

The Queen of Iceni pub. Photo: Steve Adams

Plenty of Fish conwoman from Norwich stole man’s life savings and made false rape allegation against him

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Updated A1075 reopened after emergency services on scene at two vehicle crash

The A1075 near Thetford is shut after a crash. Picture: Denise Bradley

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Ian Clarke: Actually Moose, Norwich City would be brilliant for the Premier League

ian clarke
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory with the home fans the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 08/12/2018

WATCH: We’re having moose for dessert – The PinkUn Show #160 LIVE on all things Norwich City

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns to cover all Norwich City bases from down the pub, with Michael Bailey and guests.

Video ‘I think it is bad for English football that Norwich and Leeds are the top two in the Championship’ - The Moose

Chris Lakey
Ian Abrahams, also known as The Moose Picture: PA

Jack Reeve: Make no mistake, Norwich City are the real deal

Jack Reeve
City fans are starting to believe this could be their year, says Jack Reeve. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: Regardless of the next five months, Carrow Road is set for a special clash of the legends

Michael Bailey
Russell Martin and Wes Hoolahan, centre, celebrate Norwich City's play-off final success at Wembley with their Canaries team-mates in 2015. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Video ‘I think it is bad for English football that Norwich and Leeds are the top two in the Championship’ - The Moose

Ian Abrahams, also known as The Moose Picture: PA

Opinion Ian Clarke: Actually Moose, Norwich City would be brilliant for the Premier League

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory with the home fans the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 08/12/2018

‘We will never give up’ – Canaries in high spirits ahead of trip to Bristol

Teemu Pukki launched into celebration after scoring an injury-time winner against Bolton at the weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Gallery Pukki loving life under Farke as Canaries players spread festive cheer at hospital

Norwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - from left, Jordan Rhodes, Louis Thompson, Marco Stiepermann and Teemu Pukki Picture: Norwich City FC

Norwich United unveil ex-Canary Cedric Anselin as their new manager

Former Norwich City player Cedric Anselin is the new manager of Norwich United Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists