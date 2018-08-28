Search

WATCH: Time for Norwich City to trot on – The PinkUn Show #159 LIVE with O’Hagan and Lawn

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:00 05 December 2018

The latest edition of The PinkUn Show sees TV commentator Dano O'Hagan and Along Come Norwich's Andy Lawn join Michael Bailey to discuss all the big Norwich City talking points.

The latest edition of The PinkUn Show sees TV commentator Dano O'Hagan and Along Come Norwich's Andy Lawn join Michael Bailey to discuss all the big Norwich City talking points.

Archant

Our interactive Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show is LIVE from The Woolpack to discuss all the big Canaries talking points.

You can’t keep a good bunch of youngsters down – and it’s quite the opposite at Carrow Road.

Cue the latest edition of our Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show, with all the Canaries chat and reaction you could wish for.

Host Michael Bailey is joined by this week’s top guests: TV commentator extraordinaire Dan O’Hagan and Along Come Norwich’s Andy Lawn.

You can watch and interact with The PinkUn Show LIVE every Wednesday on the PinkUn’s Facebook page.

Kicking off live from its new regular time of 6pm on a Wednesday night , edition 159 of the show will include all the key chat following City’s supreme comeback against Paul Warne’s Rotherham United, the love for Farke’s fledglings and what’s new in City’s world.

The crew also hopes to avoid a repeat of last season when faltering Bolton come to Carrow Road, as well as the rest of the Championship picture and our latest round of Flip The Bird.

All Canaries supporters are welcome every week to pop along to the pub and have their say live on the show – or simply post your comments and questions on the live chat that accompanies our PinkUn Facebook page broadcast, which will ping your message straight through to Michael’s phone.

What’s your burning Norwich City issue? Let us know, tune in or watch as catch-up.

• You can watch the show via the player at the top of this page and if that is not working, simply watch The PinkUn Show on our Facebook page

Live

WATCH: Time for Norwich City to trot on – The PinkUn Show #159 LIVE with O'Hagan and Lawn

Michael Bailey
The latest edition of The PinkUn Show sees TV commentator Dano O'Hagan and Along Come Norwich's Andy Lawn join Michael Bailey to discuss all the big Norwich City talking points.

Opinion Paddy Davitt: Transfer poker will test Norwich City’s resolve

paddy davitt
Alex Pritchard made it clear he wanted out at Norwich City in the last January transfer window Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Award nod is just the start as summer signing really starts to shine for Canaries

David Freezer
Emi Buendia celebrating City's victory over Rotherham on Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Paddy Davitt: Dereham’s Todd Cantwell has earned his place in the spotlight at Norwich City

Paddy Davitt
Todd Cantwell made his mark in Norwich City's 3-1 win over Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Michael Bailey: Warning, Warne, wee bairns and Norwich’s 93pc chance – Six things learned from Rotherham win

michael bailey
Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons all got their name on the score sheet as Norwich City's impressive Championship season rolled on against Rotherham at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

