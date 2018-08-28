WATCH: ‘Fresh and festive from Hull’ – The PinkUn Show #158 is LIVE, ready and dried out

The PinkUn Show is back - fresh from Hull - to dissect all the latest Norwich City talking points from the pub, under the stewardship of Michael Bailey. Archant

Our interactive Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show is LIVE from The Woolpack to discuss all the big Canaries talking points.

From the sublime to the sodden – four days is a long time in both football and British weather. Cue the latest edition of our Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show, with all the Canaries chat and reaction you could wish for.

Host Michael Bailey is joined by this week’s top guests: Eastern Daily Press editor David Powles and My Football Writer’s Steve Cook.

You can watch and interact with The PinkUn Show LIVE every Wednesday on the PinkUn’s Facebook page.

Kicking off live from its new regular time of 6pm on a Wednesday night , edition 158 of the show will include all the key chat following City’s stunning weekend win at Swansea, and rather more subdued goalless draw at struggling Hull.

More to the point, City will remain top of the Championship heading into the weekend – despite half the division also playing tonight.

The crew also reflect on what awaits the leaders come Rotherham’s visit on Saturday – under the leadership of boyhood City fan Paul Warne – as well as the rest of the Championship picture and our latest round of Flip The Bird.

All Canaries supporters are welcome every week to pop along to the pub and have their say live on the show – or simply post your comments and questions on the live chat that accompanies our PinkUn Facebook page broadcast, which will ping your message straight through to Michael’s phone.

What’s your burning Norwich City issue? Let us know, tune in or watch as catch-up.

