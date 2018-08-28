WATCH: Ready up the road machine! The PinkUn Show #157 is LIVE ahead of Norwich City trips

This week's PinkUn Show returns to The Woolpack to talk international break and the return to EFL Championship action with a trip to Swansea. Archant

Our interactive Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show is LIVE from The Woolpack to discuss all the big Canaries talking points.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Swansea and Hull in the space of four days – it’s what international-break dreams are made of. Cue the latest edition of our Norwich City fanzine with all the Canaries chat and reaction you could wish for.

Host Michael Bailey is joined by this week’s top guests: former City and Scotland Under-21 goalkeeper Scott Howie and Norwich fan Ian Lindsay.

You can watch and interact with The PinkUn Show LIVE every Wednesday on the PinkUn’s Facebook page.

Kicking off live from its new regular time of 6pm on a Wednesday night , edition 157 of the show will include all the key chat around the final international break of 2018 and what we learned from City’s warm-weather training trip to Tampa.

The crew also reflect on what awaits the leaders and beyond on the restart of Championship hostilities, as well as our latest round of Flip The Bird.

All Canaries supporters are welcome every week to pop along to the pub and have their say live on the show – or simply post your comments and questions on the live chat that accompanies our PinkUn Facebook page broadcast, which will ping your message straight through to Michael’s phone.

What’s your burning Norwich City issue? Let us know, tune in or watch as catch-up.

• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

• You can watch the show via the player at the top of this page and if that is not working, simply watch The PinkUn Show on our Facebook page