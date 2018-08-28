Search

WATCH: Carrow Road calling at 6pm! The PinkUn Show #156 is LIVE ahead of Norwich City U23s clash

PUBLISHED: 13:14 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:14 14 November 2018

The PinkUn Show returns to discuss all the latest Norwich City issues, this week live from Carrow Road. Watch it live here at pinkun.com

The PinkUn Show returns to discuss all the latest Norwich City issues, this week live from Carrow Road. Watch it live here at pinkun.com

Archant

Our interactive Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show is LIVE at Carrow Road to discuss all the big Canaries talking points.

We are top of the league, for a whole fortnight! And you know what, people are starting to dream that it could be for longer – cue the latest edition of our Norwich City fanzine with all the Canaries chat and reaction you could wish for.

Host Michael Bailey is joined by this week’s top guests: Eastern Daily Press chief correspondent Paddy Davitt and Press Associate sports journalist Jim van Wijk.

You can watch and interact with The PinkUn Show LIVE every Wednesday on the PinkUn’s Facebook page.

Kicking off live from its new regular time of 6pm on a Wednesday night , edition 156 of the show will include all the key reaction to a true Carrow Road classic as City crushed Millwall in injury time. The crew also reflect on how it’s all going over in Tampa and ahead to the games awaiting the Championship leaders on the other side of the international break.

Flip The Bird skips a week but the show will still find a dollop of time to sift through the rest of the second-tier picture (poor Ipswich) – as well as the latest on Daniel Farke’s contract situation and accompanying speculation linking Southampton with a move for Stuart Webber.

All Canaries supporters are welcome every week to pop along to the pub and have their say live on the show – or simply post your comments and questions on the live chat that accompanies our PinkUn Facebook page broadcast, which will ping your message straight through to Michael’s phone.

What’s your burning Norwich City issue? Let us know, tune in or watch as catch-up.

• You can watch the show via the player at the top of this page and if that is not working, simply watch The PinkUn Show on our Facebook page

Live

WATCH: Carrow Road calling at 6pm! The PinkUn Show #156 is LIVE ahead of Norwich City U23s clash

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns to discuss all the latest Norwich City issues, this week live from Carrow Road. Watch it live here at pinkun.com

Opinion LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #340 talks Millwall and Tampa with Davitt, Freezer and Hodgey

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast returns to review the Canaries' stunning Millwall win and all the key talking points - with Michael Bailey joined by Paddy Davitt, Stuart Hodge and live from Tampa Bay, David Freezer.

Opinion Lee Payne: Miracle of Millwall is why fans invest in football

Lee Payne
City fans celebrate their astonishing victory against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Norwich City Debate – Your questions answered

Michael Bailey
The Norwich City players and supporters lap up a stunning finale at Carrow Road against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: Lambert’s ghost, Germans, plan B and hotter than Tampa – Six things from Canaries’ Millwall roar

michael bailey
Teemu Pukki lifts the ball beyond Ben Amos, and Carrow Road is braced to explode - Norwich City's victory over Millwall will live long in the memory. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

