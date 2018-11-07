WATCH: Now that’s a stat! The PinkUn Show #155 is LIVE tonight for your Norwich City fix

The PinkUn Show returns live from The Woolpack to revel in Norwich City's fine form and look ahead to Carrow Road's latest instalment with the visit of Millwall. Enjoy the show and get involved. Archant

Our interactive Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show is LIVE at The Woolpack to discuss all the big Canaries talking points.

We are top of the league – or at least we were, for 22 hours. Hopefully that won’t be as good as it gets – cue the latest edition of our Norwich City fanzine with all the City chat and reaction you could wish to see.

Host Michael Bailey is joined by this week’s top guests: Eastern Daily Press columnist Ian Clarke and the brain behind the regularly eccentric Twitter stat attacks, @ncfcnumbers.

You can watch and interact with The PinkUn Show LIVE every Wednesday on the PinkUn’s Facebook page.

Kicking off live from about 7pm on a Wednesday night as usual, edition 155 of the show will include all the key reaction to a memorable weekend at Hillsborough and a rare midweek off. The crew also look ahead to the banana skin prospects of Saturday’s visit from struggling Millwall, as well as how the land lies across the Championship (poor Ipswich).

All Canaries supporters are welcome every week to pop along to the pub and have their say live on the show – or simply post your comments and questions on the live chat that accompanies our PinkUn Facebook page broadcast, which will ping your message straight through to Michael’s phone.

What’s your burning Norwich City issue? Let us know, tune in or watch as catch-up.

