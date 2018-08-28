Search

Highlights: Watch the chances which Norwich couldn’t quite turn to goals at Hull

PUBLISHED: 13:56 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:56 28 November 2018

Tom Trybull of Norwich City sees a shot on goal saved by Hull City goalkeeper David Marshall during the Sky Bet Championship match at the KCOM Stadium Picture by Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

Tom Trybull of Norwich City sees a shot on goal saved by Hull City goalkeeper David Marshall during the Sky Bet Championship match at the KCOM Stadium Picture by Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

Tom Trybull was so nearly the hero for Norwich City at Hull – and now you can watch the three big chances the midfielder couldn’t quite turn into goals.

Trybull came in for his German compatriot Moritz Leitner, who missed out at the KCom Stadium due to a calf issue, and was denied by Hull keeper David Marshall in the first half.

He also headed wide from an Emi Buendia corner before the break and then nodded wide from close range from a fine Max Aarons cross from the right midway through the second half.

It wasn’t to be the former Werder Bremen man’s night but a first 0-0 draw of the campaign didn’t turn out to be too damaging for Daniel Farke’s team, remaining top of the Championship, a point clear of Leeds.

The visitors had 66 percent of possession and 18 shots on goal, four on target, but had to settle for a point in Humberside.

The Canaries are seven games unbeaten ahead of two home games against teams at the wrong end of the division, against Rotherham on Saturday and Bolton the following weekend.

• Watch highlights from the game, and the verdict of City correspondent Michael Bailey, above

Zimmermann keeps his cool to secure clean sheet for Canaries as Hanley waits in the wings

David Freezer
A little bit of Humberside rain didn't worry City defender Christoph Zimmermann Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City are held by Hull hustlers

Michael Bailey
PinkUn Show host Michael Bailey dishes out his verdict from Hull, as Norwich City are held to a goalless Championship draw.

Opinion ‘Lacked creativity. Let’s move on. Still top of the league’ – City fans stay positive after drab draw at Hull

David Freezer
Tom Trybull evades a tackle from Markus Henriksen on a frustrating night for the leaders on Humberside Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

Opinion Jon Punt: The evolution of Alex Tettey and how City are reaping the rewards

Jon Punt
Alex Tettey has been at the centre of Norwich City's surge to the top of the Championship. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #341 talks high-flying Norwich City, Swansea and Hull prospects

Michael Bailey
Michael Bailey, David Freezer and Ian Clarke convene for edition 341 of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast, following a superb victory at Swansea.

