Watch highlights of Norwich City’s table-topping triumph at Leeds

Teemu Pukki scored his 18th league goal of the season during City's 3-1 win at Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images JASON DAWSON ©Jason Dawson

Norwich City enjoyed a memorable away day at Leeds and now you can re-live the glory of the Canaries’ 3-1 triumph with highlights from the top-of-the-table tussle at Elland Road.

The Canaries went into the break 2-0 ahead thanks to an early Mario Vrancic free-kick and Teemu Pukki slotting home a loose ball after a Vrancic shot 10 minutes before half-time.

A Tim Krul save and Christoph Zimmermann block were needed to deny Kemar Roofe as the hosts poured forward but the Canaries took control of the game amid a raucous atmosphere of over 36,000 fans at a sold-out Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s team then made sure of the three points – and reclaiming top spot for the first time in almost two months – when Vrancic fired home in the 78th minute after a fine Jamal Lewis run on the left, scoring his seventh goal of the campaign.

The victory was enough to move the Canaries above Leeds on goal difference ahead of next Sunday’s Carrow Road derby against rock-bottom Ipswich.

• Watch highlights and Michael Bailey’s analysis in the videos above