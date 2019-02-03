Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Video

Watch highlights of Norwich City’s table-topping triumph at Leeds

03 February, 2019 - 15:33
Teemu Pukki scored his 18th league goal of the season during City's 3-1 win at Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teemu Pukki scored his 18th league goal of the season during City's 3-1 win at Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

JASON DAWSON ©Jason Dawson

Norwich City enjoyed a memorable away day at Leeds and now you can re-live the glory of the Canaries’ 3-1 triumph with highlights from the top-of-the-table tussle at Elland Road.

The Canaries went into the break 2-0 ahead thanks to an early Mario Vrancic free-kick and Teemu Pukki slotting home a loose ball after a Vrancic shot 10 minutes before half-time.

A Tim Krul save and Christoph Zimmermann block were needed to deny Kemar Roofe as the hosts poured forward but the Canaries took control of the game amid a raucous atmosphere of over 36,000 fans at a sold-out Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s team then made sure of the three points – and reclaiming top spot for the first time in almost two months – when Vrancic fired home in the 78th minute after a fine Jamal Lewis run on the left, scoring his seventh goal of the campaign.

REPORT: Brilliant display knocks Leeds off top spot at Elland Road

The victory was enough to move the Canaries above Leeds on goal difference ahead of next Sunday’s Carrow Road derby against rock-bottom Ipswich.

• Watch highlights and Michael Bailey’s analysis in the videos above

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car spins on opposite carriageway as police deal with crashes on the NDR

The Northern Distributor Road (NDR) sign. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Appeal after driver crashed into three walls before fleeing scene

The devastation caused following a crash on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

See inside YouTube star’s £1m Norwich penthouse

Inside Sam Chapman's Norwich penthouse. Photo: Pixiwoo/YouTube

Casualties freed after four separate crashes as hail hits NDR

Four vehicles were involved in four separate crashes on the NDR as a hail storm hit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police issue warning after crash closes road for more than an hour

Norfolk police were called to the accident on Saturday, February 2, at the A148 at Fakenham, close to the Shell garage. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car spins on opposite carriageway as police deal with crashes on the NDR

The Northern Distributor Road (NDR) sign. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Neighbours of factory blamed for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in homes reduced to tears at meeting

Nearly 50 people attended the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

‘This has devastated me’ – Enthusiast gutted by loss of 9/11 NYPD command vehicle and classic cars in brutal fire

The major fire damage caused to the classic vehicles at Boasts Industrial Park in Worlingham. Mr Boast with one of the destroyed vehicles. Pictures: Mick Howes

‘We can’t train on it so why should the opposing team train on it’ - Lynn boss after pitch ‘hijack’

Angry scenes at The Walks Picture: Chris Lakey

See inside YouTube star’s £1m Norwich penthouse

Inside Sam Chapman's Norwich penthouse. Photo: Pixiwoo/YouTube
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists