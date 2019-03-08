'I am just buzzing. A great moment' – Vrancic relieved to salvage a valuable draw for City against Wednesday

Mario Vrancic celebrates after scoring a sensational late equaliser Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Mario Vrancic was the hero as Norwich City just about kept their title chase on course but the midfielder wasn’t getting too carried away with his big moment.

The Canaries salvaged a 2-2 draw against Sheffield Wednesday at Carrow Road last night, thanks to substitute Vrancic curling in a free-kick in the seventh minute of injury-time to spark memorable celebrations.

Asked if it was the biggest moment of the season the 29-year-old said: “I guess one of the biggest. I am just buzzing. A great moment but I would be happier with three points!”

Snatching a draw from the jaws of defeat pushed the Canaries five points clear of Sheffield United and Leeds at the summit, which leaves Daniel Farke's team knowing two wins from their final three games will seal promotion – and the title. That pursuit continues at mid-table Stoke on Monday, with spirited City now unbeaten in 11 games.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Vrancic added: “We are now five points ahead with three games to go, so very important, but it is not done so we have to keep going.”