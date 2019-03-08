Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

'I am just buzzing. A great moment' – Vrancic relieved to salvage a valuable draw for City against Wednesday

PUBLISHED: 22:27 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 22:27 19 April 2019

Mario Vrancic celebrates after scoring a sensational late equaliser Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mario Vrancic celebrates after scoring a sensational late equaliser Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Mario Vrancic was the hero as Norwich City just about kept their title chase on course but the midfielder wasn’t getting too carried away with his big moment.

The Canaries salvaged a 2-2 draw against Sheffield Wednesday at Carrow Road last night, thanks to substitute Vrancic curling in a free-kick in the seventh minute of injury-time to spark memorable celebrations.

Asked if it was the biggest moment of the season the 29-year-old said: “I guess one of the biggest. I am just buzzing. A great moment but I would be happier with three points!”

Snatching a draw from the jaws of defeat pushed the Canaries five points clear of Sheffield United and Leeds at the summit, which leaves Daniel Farke's team knowing two wins from their final three games will seal promotion – and the title. That pursuit continues at mid-table Stoke on Monday, with spirited City now unbeaten in 11 games.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Vrancic added: “We are now five points ahead with three games to go, so very important, but it is not done so we have to keep going.”

Related articles

Most Read

Four cars involved in crash on A47

Four vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A47 in Norfolk. Picture: Google Earth

Norfolk restaurant punished as fake review ruse is rumbled

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Prince Philip ‘spotted behind wheel for first time since giving up licence’ following Norfolk crash

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

EastEnders star Ross Kemp attends Easter event in Norfolk

Ross Kemp arriving at the Seal and Shore Easter Event. Picture: Archant

‘Fortunate nobody was hurt’ - drink-driver arrested after crash

Police arrested a suspected drink-driver after a crash on the A143. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Norfolk restaurant punished as fake review ruse is rumbled

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Gardening enthusiast loitered outside primary school and breached sexual harm prevention order

Gunton Woods, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps.

Four cars involved in crash on A47

Four vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A47 in Norfolk. Picture: Google Earth

Norwich City 2-2 Sheffield Wednesday: Super Mario to the rescue for Canaries in dramatic Championship draw

Marco Stiepermann rifled Norwich City in front against Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

More good weather on the way as region experiences hottest day of the year

Holidaymakers enjoy the warm weather at Sea Palling beach Picture : ANTONY KELLY

EastEnders star Ross Kemp attends Easter event in Norfolk

Ross Kemp arriving at the Seal and Shore Easter Event. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists