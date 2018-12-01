Search

STARTING XIs: Vrancic comes in for Trybull and Cantwell starts as City take on Rotherham

01 December, 2018 - 14:24
Mario Vrancic comes in for Norwich City against Rotherham Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

Mario Vrancic comes in for Norwich City against Rotherham Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

Mario Vrancic has got the nod ahead of Tom Trybull as part of two changes to Norwich City’s starting line-up for this afternoon’s home clash with Rotherham.

Trybull replaced the injured Moritz Leitner at Hull in midweek but has been replaced by Vrancic in midfield following that 0-0 draw, with Leitner missing out again due to his calf problem.

Todd Cantwell, who like Vrancic came off the bench in midweek, returns to the starting XI on the left wing in place of Onel Hernandez, who was ruled out ahead of kick-off with a hamstring injury.

City go into the game second in the league after slipping a place following Leeds’ 1-0 win at Sheffield United in the day’s early kick-off.

Rotherham make two changes, with Joe Newell and Anthony Forde coming into midfield in place of Jon Taylor and Matt Palmer.

The Millers are unbeaten in seven matches but have drawn six of those, beating Swansea 2-1 at home at the start of last month. They were close to beating QPR at the New York Stadium in midweek as well, being denied by an injury-time equaliser.

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis; Tettey (C), Vrancic; Buendia, Stiepermann, Cantwell; Pukki. Subs: McGovern (GK), Godfrey, Trybull, Marshall, Passlack, Srbeny, Rhodes

Rotherham: Rodak; Vyner, Ajayi, Robertson, Mattock; Forde, Vaulks (C), Towell, Newell; Williams; Smith. Subs: Price (GK) , Wood, Jones, Wiles, Manning, Taylor, Proctor

• Follow all the action from Carrow Road in our Matchday Live blog at pinkun.com/live

