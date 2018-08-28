Search

‘We are well in the race, we can do this!’ – Victory over Birmingham boosts belief for City fans

PUBLISHED: 22:46 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 22:48 18 January 2019

Jamal Lewis helps Teemu Pukki celebrate after the Finn's opening goal

Jamal Lewis helps Teemu Pukki celebrate after the Finn's opening goal

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City got back to winning ways and moved back up to second place in the Championship with a 3-1 win over Birmingham which has topped up promotion beliefs for supporters.










The Canaries pushed into a deserved 3-1 lead before the break, bouncing back from the disappointment of seeing Teemu Pukki’s opener – the Finn’s 17th goal of a superb individual campaign – cancelled out by the Blues’ top scorer Che Adams within a minute.

Mario Vrancic’s fine low finish and a Tom Trybull header from an Emi Buendia corner ensured that lapse of concentration was accounted for and put the hosts in firm control at the break.

Vrancic, Todd Cantwell and Onel Hernandez all wasted fine opportunities to wrap up a more comfortable win for Daniel Farke’s promotion hopefuls – but it was still enough to end a run of four league matches without a victory.

The success closed the gap on leaders Leeds to a point, who head to Stoke on Saturday afternoon, and back above Sheffield United into second place – who are at Swansea in the day’s late kick-off, before heading to Carrow Road next weekend.

