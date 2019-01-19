Trybull stepped in for Tettey with class and tenacity during vital win for City
Paul Chesterton
Our latest Norwich City player watch kept a close eye on TOM TRYBULL as the midfielder played a key role in last night’s 3-1 win over Birmingham at Carrow Road.
It was the German’s first league start since the 0-0 draw at Hull in late November, coming in for the injured Alex Tettey. Here’s how his evening unfolded...
4 – Nips at the heels of Jacques Maghoma and Jota but needs Emi Buendia to win possession deep in the City half.
9 – Quick free-kick and gets pass to Buendia all wrong but ball deflects fortunately back to him off Maikel Kieftenbeld.
10 – Sets Ben Godfrey away, big man strides forward and lays off to Teemu Pukki in left channel, who fires into the side-netting.
11 – Nips in to rob Lukas Jutkiewicz after poor pass from Mario Vrancic concedes possession.
14 – Knocks Jacques Maghoma off balance but no foul given, Jota finds Che Adams and the striker fires a fine low finish under Krul for 1-1.
15 – Holds off Jutkiewicz pressure and finds Marco Stiepermann.
17 – Robbed by Jutkiewicz in his own half, Jota finds Adams but Jota’s cross is hooked clear by a relieved Trybull.
25 – GOAL – Superb corner from the left from Buendia and Trybull rises unmarked to nod in from close range to put City 3-1 up.
27 – Holds off pressure from Maghoma and sets Buendia forward.
30 – Helps Buendia keep possession despite foul from Jutkiewicz, quick free-kick and Stiepermann goes forward.
33 – Harlee Dean tries to step into midfield and is quickly robbed by Trybull.
35 – Orchestrating play from deep as City try to calm things down, Stiepermann over-hits pass to Pukki. Beaten in the air easily by Jutkiewicz from keeper’s kick but steps in to prevent Maghoma from shooting and Vrancic clears.
38 – No chance in the air again against Jutkiewicz from a skewed clearance from Christoph Zimmermann but poor touch from Adams and claims the ball to clear.
39 – Kristian Pedersen whips in a cross from the left and the German nods away to Onel Hernandez on the left.
41 – Steps in from behind to disrupt Maghoma as Blues attack and then helps Max Aarons, taking the ball from Jutkiewicz.
43 – Blocks Jota’s view of goal but doesn’t prevent shot from 20 yards, Krul has to turn around his left post.
45+2 – Snaps into the tackle on Jota to win back possession in midfield.
49 – Attempted ball to Pukki into right channel headed clear by Dean.
50 – Late on Gary Gardner but advantage played and referee doesn’t bring back for a booking.
53 – Charges back to head backwards after Jamal Lewis gets a header all wrong with City attacking a corner.
55 – Pukki loses the ball, Trybull nips in to rob Maghoma but Todd Cantwell wastes chance.
56 – Tries to turn under pressure deep in his own half and is robbed by Jutkiewicz but Lewis clears the danger.
67 – Zimmermann nods down to Trybull and Craig Gardner bundles him over to concede a foul.
71 – Can’t stop Craig Gardner’s pass forward and Adams loops a shot into Krul’s arms.
74 – Zimmermann totally under-hits a pass and Trybull has to lunge into a challenge on Maghoma – but gets it right, crucially.
76 – Beaten in the air by Craig Gardner but charges left to get the ball back and then Isaac Vassell launches into a bizarre mid-air tackle that he’s fortunate to not be booked for, Trybull shows the ref the stud marks on his thigh.
77 – Poor pass from Vrancic and then Trybull gives straight to Connor Mahoney and is relieved to see Krul claim the cross easily enough.
80 – Heads away a corner away at the near post, Aarons charges clear and is tripped by Craig Gardner and can’t get ball across to Pukki.
84 – Craig Gardner levers himself the other side of the German and launches a speculative shot from 30 yards that Krul holds comfortably.
88 – Seizes the loose ball and tries to find Jordan Rhodes but Michael Morrison wins the header.
Verdict: Only a sixth league start of the season for the 25-year-old – and a slick performance with plenty of tenacity to help City move through the gears when they needed to.
Rating: 7 out of 10