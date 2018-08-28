Search

Advanced search

Video

STARTING XIs: Trybull starts for Canaries as Leitner misses out at Hull

PUBLISHED: 18:54 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:14 27 November 2018

Tom Trybull replaces Moritz Leitner against Hull Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Tom Trybull replaces Moritz Leitner against Hull Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Tom Trybull has got the nod to start in place of the injured Moritz Leitner in Norwich City’s midfield against Hull this evening.

The German has not started a league game in over a month, playing all of the 2-1 home win over Aston Villa, but did start the League Cup games at Wycombe and Bournemouth since then.

Trybull is the only change, as the influential Leitner has a calf injury, with Dennis Srbeny taking his place on the substitutes bench.

The Canaries are searching for a seventh consecutive victory, having scored four goals in their last three matches, with a 4-1 win at Swansea on Saturday keeping them two points clear.

Middlesbrough are the side in closest pursuit and are also away tonight, at a resurgent Preston, who are unbeaten in eight games.

Leeds, three points further back, are the only other team in reach of the leaders and set to host lowly Reading at Elland Road.

Hull make three changes, dropping defender Jordy de Wijs after some costly mistakes and switching Reece Burke to the middle, with Todd Kane coming in at right-back.

Suspended striker Fraizer Campbell is replaced by midfielder Kevin Stewart, with the hosts switching to a 4-2-3-1 formation and returning skipper Markus Henriksen replacing the injured Dan Batty

The Tigers are second from bottom with just 16 goals and 16 points from 18 games, leaving them five points better off than rock-bottom Ipswich.

Nigel Adkins’ side saw a three-game unbeaten run brought to an end by a 2-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis; Tettey (C), Trybull; Buendia, Stiepermann, Hernandez; Pukki. Subs: McGovern (GK), Godfrey, Vrancic, Marshall, Cantwell, Rhodes, Srbeny

Hull: Marshall; Kane, Elphick, Burke, Lichaj; Henriksen (C), Stewart; Bowen, Irvine, Grosicki; Martin. Subs: Long (GK), Mazuch, de Wijs, McKenzie, Fleming, Sheaf, Keane

• You can follow all the action from the KCom Stadium this evening in our Matchday Live blog at pinkun.com/live

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Live MATCHDAY LIVE: Hull v Norwich City – Canaries aim to cement Championship lead

Follow our live coverage as Norwich City look to continue their stunning EFL Championship form, when they take their white away kit to struggling Hull.

Video No no no! Giant inflatable Santa causes traffic chaos

An inflatable Santa blocking Cromwell Road in Wisbech. Photo: Muhammad Fareed

Video Man jailed and told to give his collection of 5,000 rare bird eggs to Natural History Museum

Daniel Lingham Photo: Bill Smith

Video Do you still have a local? Almost a quarter of our pubs have closed since turn of the millennium

From Left: Nigel Davies, Jane Edrupt, Mary Seward (Deputy Mayor of North Walsham), Richard Cornwall and Sue Squires. Picture: Maurice Gray

Everything you need to know as Art Fair East returns to Norwich

Brian Korteling and Will Teather outside St Andrews Hall - the venue for Art Fair East 2018

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Jon Punt: The evolution of Alex Tettey and how City are reaping the rewards

Jon Punt
Alex Tettey has been at the centre of Norwich City's surge to the top of the Championship. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #341 talks high-flying Norwich City, Swansea and Hull prospects

Michael Bailey
Michael Bailey, David Freezer and Ian Clarke convene for edition 341 of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast, following a superb victory at Swansea.

Opinion Michael Bailey: Yellow peril, Swans patience, promotion curves, Marco’s rage – Six things learned from Norwich’s Swansea win

michael bailey
It was a clash of Norwich City's past and present at the Liberty Stadium, as Emi Buendia breaks free from former Canaries midfielder Leroy Fer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Chris Lakey: Don’t you just love it when a plan comes together?

Chris Lakey
Todd Cantwell is being given plenty of playing time by Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pukki proved so pivotal again as the Canaries party cranks up a notch in Swansea

David Freezer
Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring City's fourth goal at Swansea with the away fans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries set for non-league raid? Is Nelson finally on his way out?

Is Nelson Oliveira finally on his way out of Carrow Road? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘I thought Leeds were good but Norwich are probably better’ – Hull chief full of praise for Canaries

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins met Norwich boss Daniel Farke ahead of last season's dramatic 4-3 win for the Tigers at the KCom Stadium Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: City youngsters set for Holland loan move

Adam Phillips looks set for Dordrect. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video Hull City v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Onel Hernandez looks on as Hull celebrate Harry Wilson's winner during their dramatic 4-3 win against Norwich at the KCom Stadium in March Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City could come up against old boys David Marshall and Chris Martin, aka Tweedledee (or Tweedledum)

Chris Martin up against Jonny Evans at Old Trafford in 2011 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists