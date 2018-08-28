Search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

STARTING XIs: Trybull and Stiepermann return for City against Blues

PUBLISHED: 19:01 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:34 18 January 2019

Tom Trybull starts for Norwich against Birmingham tonight Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Tom Trybull starts for Norwich against Birmingham tonight Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Tom Trybull and Marco Stiepermann both come into midfield for Norwich City’s televised Carrow Road clash with Birmingham this evening.

Trybull comes in fro the injured Alex Tettey and the fit-again Stiepermann replaces Todd Cantwell in attacking midfield, as the two changes to the Canaries’ starting XI.

Grant Hanley replaces the injured Timm Klose on the bench and Felix Passlack is also a susbstitute, with Louis Thompson having played an hour for the U23s earlier in the day.

The Canaries are looking for their first win of 2019 but have only lost one of their last 15 Championship matches.

Drawing 1-1 at Brentford and West Brom either side of a 1-0 FA Cup third round loss to League One side Portsmouth has left City third, behind Sheffield United on goal difference.


That loss to Pompey was a third consecutive Carrow Road game with a win as well, after a 4-3 home loss to Derby and a 3-3 draw with Nottingham Forest.

VIDEO: Re-live the exciting opening-day draw between Norwich and Birmingham

Birmingham name an unchanged team, with former Canaries keeper Lee Camp in goal and 13-goal striker Che Adams despite reports of interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

Garry Monk’s team are eighth in the table and just four points adrift of the play-off positions despite financial issues leading to EFL imposed transfer restrictions.

The Blues have shaken off a difficult start to the campaign but are without a win in three league games, losing 2-1 at home to Middlesbrough last weekend after a 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday and a 0-0 home draw with Brentford.

NORWICH: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann (C), Godfrey, Lewis; Trybull, Vrancic; Buendia, Stiepermann, Hernandez; Pukki. Subs: McGovern (GK), Hanley, Passlack, Cantwell, McLean, Rhodes, Srbeny

BIRMINGHAM: Camp; Colin, Dean, Morrison (C), Pedersen; Jota, G Gardner, Kieftenbeld, Maghoma; Adams, Jutkiewicz. Subs: Trueman, Dacres-Cogley, Harding, Mahoney, C Gardner, Solomon-Otabor, Vassell

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Birmingham – Injury-hit Canaries bid for home boost

Norwich City return to home Championship action for the first time this year, when Birmingham City visit Carrow Road.

‘Cliff edge’ warning as Norfolk County Council’s budget black hole widens to £70m

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry
