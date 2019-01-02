Striker returns to Norwich City as loan spell cut short

Tristan Abrahams has returned to Norwich City from his loan spell at Exeter City. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Norwich City striker Tristan Abrahams has returned from his loan spell at Exeter City.

The 20-year-old originally signed for the Grecians on a season-long loan spell but he has returned to Carrow Road to be assessed by the Canaries.

Exeter boss Matt Taylor hasn’t ruled out Abrahams potentially returning to St James’ Park to complete his loan spell.

“Parent clubs have every right to call players back and they always have a release clause after six months in the January window, so they want to see where they (Abrahams and Brentford loanee Chiedozie Ogbene) are at in terms of their development,” Taylor told Devon Live.

“There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes and we are working so hard to make sure we get the right sort of characters and the right players to this club.”

Abrahams made a promising start to his loan when scoring on his debut but that has been one of only two goals in 22 appearances so far this season.

City signed Abrahams from Leyton Orient in the summer of 2017 and will be out of contract at Carrow Road at the end of the season.