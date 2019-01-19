Search

‘We showed we are in good shape’ – Star makes point to Norwich City doubters and promotion rivals

19 January, 2019 - 12:02
Tom Trybull gets ready to start the celebrations, after his goal effectively sealed Norwich City's victory over Birmingham at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Tom Trybull hopes any Norwich City doubters are there will rethink their assumptions after dismantling play-off hopefuls Birmingham at Carrow Road.

For once, the Canaries effectively had the game won by half-time – Trybull’s powerful header completing the scoring on his return to first-team duty in place of the injured Alex Tettey.

It was City’s first win in five Championship games, the ideal start to the weekend and a reminder to the rest of the division’s promotion chasers that Daniel Farke’s squad don’t plan go anyway just yet.

“I think we showed everybody we are back on track and in a good shape still,” said Trybull. “Also when we didn’t win the recent games, it was a little bit unlucky sometimes – with the draws and even the loss against Derby.

“But we showed some good games, and here we showed to the end that we are back.

“It was a very important game and a very important win, especially with the next few weeks with more important games coming up.”

Having earned a draw at automatic promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion last weekend, Sheffield United rock up at Carrow Road next Saturday before Norwich head to leaders Leeds – all ahead of the East Anglian derby on Norfolk soil.

It’s a mouth-watering run of fixtures that may yet prove how far City can really go this term.

MORE: Norwich City 3-1 Birmingham – How the Championship clash unfolded

“We know what we are capable of and how we can play, how quickly we can move the ball,” added Trybull.

“We went on the front foot from the beginning here and went ahead, lost the equaliser but then we showed great character and a great reaction, immediately we scored two more goals and it was a good thing.

“But Birmingham did better in the second half maybe. They were closer in the centre and very narrow in their shape and between the lines.

“It was more difficult for us but in the end it was still a well deserved win and if it’s not possible perhaps to score another goal, then you have to move the ball and make sure you bring the game over the line.”

