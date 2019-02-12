Video

‘Maybe I should’ – Trybull on Norwich City penalty woe and Pukki power

Tom Trybull is willing to take the next penalty for Norwich City despite never having taken one before. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Tom Trybull is willing to be added to Norwich City’s penalty list – even though he has never taken one before.

There is no hiding the Canaries’ Achilles heel at the moment, having failed to convert six of their seven penalties this season – and one in each of their last two games.

Daniel Farke’s side have generally got away with their spot-kick profligacy but with five players responsible for those six misses, Farke has vowed to narrow the pool in the hope of finding a more sustainable run from 12 yards.

“Maybe I should,” smiled Trybull at the prospect of being next up from the spot. “I’ve not taken one, ever – honestly I’m just the guy at the back. But maybe there are not so many players left any more.

“Maybe it should be (goalkeeper) Tim Krul next, or maybe I’m the next guy on the schedule before the game? Maybe we need to train a little bit more with them!

“Normally us Germans have a good reputation for penalties, but we’re not just Germans taking them.”

Away from the jokes, the more concerning element of City’s record isn’t lost on Trybull.

“Normally it’s not really funny but… yeah, we need to improve this topic,” added the 25-year-old.

“I don’t know who should score the next one because we’ve now got a lot players who have missed already.

“At least we won these games most of the time, which makes me very happy – that it’s not the determining situation, the penalty in the game.

“But hopefully we can improve this situation because it didn’t matter at Bolton but we need to improve it, and hopefully the next penalty will go in.”

The Canaries are the Championship’s leading scorers – and have notched almost 85pc of their 65 goals from open play; at least 10 goals more than anyone else.

It’s a factor worth bearing in mind for any questioning why City’s 24-goal leading scorer Teemu Pukki has yet to step up for a spot kick since seeing his sole effort saved in the dramatic 4-3 win over Millwall, at Carrow Road back in November.

“I think it shows Teemu’s character – it’s not like he said he will be the first guy or he is the one who wants to shine; he is always taking care of the group, especially on the pitch to help with scoring goals,” said Trybull.

“I can’t speak for everybody but I’m very pleased how he is scoring and also that it’s not like he is scoring in a 4-0 victory the final goal. Most of the times he is scoring the important goal and this is what is helping the team.

“You need a striker like him to reach your target.”

