‘I can look in the mirror and say I did well’ – Midfielder opens up over his big Norwich City chance

Tom Trybull reminds people of what he can do at Norwich City - with his goal, his celebration and his performance. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Tom Trybull finally has a chance to shine at Norwich City this season – just don’t expect him to dwell on it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Friday’s excellent 3-1 win over Birmingham, in which Trybull notched the final goal that effectively settled the result, was only his sixth Championship start of the campaign – itself owing to the beginning of Alex Tettey’s injury absence that could stretch beyond a minimum of three weeks out.

And while there is now an opportunity for Trybull to start successive league games for the first time this season, past experience is telling the German to just focus on giving his all.

“I don’t want to think about it because honestly Alex is a very good guy, a very good player; I like to play with him and he’s very important for our team,” said the 25-year-old.

“But I also think I’ve shown in a lot of games what I am capable of, what are my strengths and how I like to play football.

“I don’t want to focus on a game and think this is my chance, because if I play well and the next game I’m on the bench, what can I do? Nothing. That’s why I have to accept it.

“If I play one game and play well, I’m happy with myself because I can look in the mirror and say I did well. The rest I don’t have an impact on.”

It was clear to all how much Trybull’s first-half header meant to the man himself, as well as earning City a fantastic three points in their bid to keep pace with the Championship’s automatic promotion hopefuls.

It also reminded him of the headed chance on his previous recall to Daniel Farke’s starting XI at Hull in November, when Trybull headed wide the best chance of a rare goalless draw on a filthy Humberside night.

“Maybe in the past you would think about it, that I didn’t score and for myself it was a little bit like that; but it hasn’t really lingered and I showed a good game,” said Trybull.

“That’s how I felt and what the coach mentioned to me. You never know, if I had scored I may have started the next one. But sometimes it’s the small things in football and in life. It happens.”

MORE: Norwich City 3-1 Birmingham – How the Championship clash unfolded

Trybull remains philosophical over his season so far and wider role in the Canaries’ success – and more importantly perhaps, what happens next.

“First of all the most important thing is the team is very successful and the club is happy with the performances,” said Trybull.

“Of course I can’t say I am happy that I have not been playing. Of course I am frustrated. But the only thing I can do is train hard and show some good performances if I get the chance.

“The most important thing is at the end of the season and where we are in the table. It’s not easy for him (Daniel Farke), but it’s also not possible to make everyone happy.

“It was important for me to show everybody that I am back and I felt very good. All I can do is when I get my chance I have to use it – everything else is up to the coach.

“When I have come in, like Hull or Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup, I showed some good games. Then in the next game I didn’t play, so sometimes you have to accept that and that’s what I have to do: help the team as much as possible.

“That’s what I did (against Birmingham) and I’m very happy at the end that we won, I’m back and we are still in a very good position towards the top of the league.”

• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey