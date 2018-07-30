‘It’s very important to me’ – City midfielder reveals his hope for the season ahead

Video

Published: 6:30 AM July 30, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Tom Trybull, sporting City's new third kit at Charlton, looks set to play a key role for the Canaries this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A year is a long time in football – as Norwich City midfielder Tom Trybull knows all too well.

This time in 2017, the 25-year-old was on trial at Norwich City and desperately bidding for a contract – while simultaneously catching up after a late start to pre-season.

This time around, the former Werder Bremen midfielder has had a productive and barely interrupted preparation schedule – something he hopes will stand him in good stead for his second crack at the second tier.

'I'm really happy that I had the full pre-season this year,' acknowledged Trybull. 'That was really important for me, to go through this without any injuries or big problems – to get the benefit for this season – and I've enjoyed it.

'I was really happy with how I settled in last season and last year. I want to go further on with these performances and get better now.

'It's very important to me to play as many games as possible, and that's why it was so important for me to get this whole pre-season.'

While Trybull could no doubt have done without missing so many games through some nasty injuries last season, he can at least offer any of head coach Daniel Farke's new signings a few words of wisdom as the new campaign arrives.

'I had to find out on my own what it means to play in the Championship every week – or every few days – and that's what I've said,' continued Trybull.

'Pre-season is one thing, the Championship is another. That's why I've got some experience already – but our new players have a lot of talent that they will show the Norwich crowd and in away games, also in to the team. They will have a big impact on our side.

'You can see already, that is what will happen.'

While the friendlies have been where supporters get to make their minds up first-hand on City and any squad changes, there will have been just as many clues – if not more – at Colney throughout City's tough pre-season training schedule, which is now entering it's final week as City prepare for their big Championship opener at Birmingham on Saturday.

Trybull added: 'The coach and his staff have a good feeling about how our bodies are feeling.

'It's different from now. The next few days we will settle down a little bit and calm down the sessions, because next Saturday we have to be there on point.'

