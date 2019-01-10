Video

Timm Klose reveals what’s annoying him most about Norwich City’s stunning season so far

Timm Klose has been impressive this season - just like Norwich City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Timm Klose cannot wait for Norwich City’s crunch fixtures – and knows the Canaries’ fate is in their own hands.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Second-placed City face four of their fellow top-eight sides before the East Anglian derby next month – including three genuine top two contenders.

A visit from Sheffield United and trip to Leeds follow a clash with play-off chasing Birmingham at Carrow Road next Friday – but it all kicks off with fourth-placed West Brom this weekend.

Four of City’s five Championship defeats this season have come against sides now sat in the top six – and some of them were avoidable; a point Klose will make ahead of The Hawthorns.

“I know everyone wants to be that team that wins against us at the moment because we’ve shown some great football – and games like at home to Derby are something that can happen,” said Klose, bringing up City’s Carrow Road defeat at the end of 2018 when they could not convert their leads into points.

“What annoys me the most is that we are the makers of our own downfall. Derby wasn’t because they outplayed us or played unbelievable great football against us, but because we were not switched on in certain moments.

“We need to stay focused over 90 minutes to keep those clean sheets, to not conceded too. But it happens. We have a young team and we all make mistakes. It’s just the way it is in life.

Despite the best efforts of Timm Klose, Norwich City came unstuck against Derby at Carrow Road, in their final game of 2018. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Despite the best efforts of Timm Klose, Norwich City came unstuck against Derby at Carrow Road, in their final game of 2018. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“It’s how you are mentally ready for those moments, when people doubt you, when people are against you, when they moan when they think everything is negative now.

“That just shows the mentality is on the right spot at the moment in this squad, and it’s just great to be one of the lads to pick them up and show them bad, difficult times will happen in this sport.

“That’s why we all love it so much. That’s why we are either managers or in the stadium watching. That’s why you should go out and do it better in the next game.”

While City exited the FA Cup at the hands of League One leaders Portsmouth on Saturday, that won’t dampen the opportunity now awaiting Daniel Farke’s squad.

“This is why you play football,” said Klose. “You want to be out there with the best players in the league, and show that you are better.

“These games we have to be full of confidence, full of pride and full of fun to go out there and show we have a good squad. At the moment we do that even in difficult times.

“I’ve said it, we all know we were going to have moments where we struggle a little bit – but we’re showing we can come out of those moments with points.

“When you are second, of course you are happy. How everything has developed this season is positive for the club and should show the fans and everyone around it that there is something growing here.”

• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey