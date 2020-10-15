‘I’m more determined than ever to get City back where they belong’ - Krul ready to focus on Canaries after Dutch return
PUBLISHED: 10:25 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:32 15 October 2020
Paul Chesterton
Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul is “more determined than ever” to get the Canaries back in the Premier League after getting back into the international fold with Holland.
The 32-year-old will now head back to Colney after being an unused substitute for the Netherlands in their 1-1 draw with Italy on Wednesday night. Krul made his first appearance for his country in five years in a 1-0 defeat to Mexico in Amsterdam last week.
However, the former Newcastle United shot-stopper now wants to focus on City and the busy period of Championship games coming up.
Krul tweeted: “International break done. It has been a rollercoaster ride to get back and play my 9th game for the national team. Now I am more determined than ever to get @NorwichCityFC back to the highest level again. #newtargets #hardwork #NeverGiveUp”
City and Krul head to Rotherham this weekend to kick off a run of seven games within a 21-day period.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.