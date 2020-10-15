‘I’m more determined than ever to get City back where they belong’ - Krul ready to focus on Canaries after Dutch return

Tim Krul wants to help get Norwich City back in the Premier League. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul is “more determined than ever” to get the Canaries back in the Premier League after getting back into the international fold with Holland.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

International break done ✅



It has been a rollercoaster ride to get back and play my 9th game for the national team.

Now i am more determined then ever to get @NorwichCityFC back to the highest level again. #newtargets #hardwork #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/n8Vqy2XOvv — Tim Krul (@TimKrul) October 15, 2020

The 32-year-old will now head back to Colney after being an unused substitute for the Netherlands in their 1-1 draw with Italy on Wednesday night. Krul made his first appearance for his country in five years in a 1-0 defeat to Mexico in Amsterdam last week.

However, the former Newcastle United shot-stopper now wants to focus on City and the busy period of Championship games coming up.

Krul tweeted: “International break done. It has been a rollercoaster ride to get back and play my 9th game for the national team. Now I am more determined than ever to get @NorwichCityFC back to the highest level again. #newtargets #hardwork #NeverGiveUp”

City and Krul head to Rotherham this weekend to kick off a run of seven games within a 21-day period.