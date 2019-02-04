Video

‘He was giving Ben all sorts’ – Krul explains full-time scenes with Bamford

Tim Krul has a word with referee Stuart Attwell, during Norwich City's superb victory at Leeds. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Tim Krul has explained his actions in the full-time skirmish that greeted Norwich City’s stellar Championship win at Leeds.

Stuart Attwell’s final whistle had already blown at Elland Road by the time Leeds’ former Canaries’ loanee Patrick Bamford exchanged views with City centre-back Ben Godfrey – something to which goalkeeper Krul took exception.

The 30-year-old confronted the striker and the pair jostled, before Krul appeared to lean his head into Bamford’s and City skipper Christoph Zimmermann stepped in to calm his keeper.

The Leeds striker continued his altercation with Godfrey, before thoughts eventually returned to celebrating City’s superb victory that put them back at the top of the Championship pile – at Leeds’ expense.

“I walked over and what’s the striker called? Bamford?” recalled Krul. “He was giving Ben Godfrey all sorts, grabbing him. So I said ’come on’ and I pushed him away, told him the game was over.

Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis and Tim Krul enjoy the post-match celebrations with the traveling Norwich City supporters after victory at Elland Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis and Tim Krul enjoy the post-match celebrations with the traveling Norwich City supporters after victory at Elland Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“Zimbo always gets excited…I said ‘come on, I’m old and wise enough for that’.”

It remains to be seen whether the incident is mentioned in the report of referee Attwell, who opted not to punish Ezgjan Alioski’s push in the face of City striker Teem Pukki in the opening 10 minutes – by which time Norwich were already a goal to the good, in what proved to be their performance of the season so far.

Krul was booked during the 90 minutes, clattering into Tyler Roberts outside his box in the first half. Roberts had already lifted the ball towards goal, which bounced wide.

