Video

‘Friday’s training session was incredible’ – Krul lifts the lid on Norwich City’s Leeds explosion

Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis and Tim Krul enjoy the post-match celebrations with the traveling Norwich City supporters after victory at Elland Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Tim Krul saw the signs in training that Norwich City were up for their Elland Road battle with Leeds United – and now it’s all about what comes next.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Canaries returned to the top of the Championship with a stirring 3-1 win at Leeds United; a statement of intent as City look to build on their remarkable platform.

And all in the knowledge it’s a Carrow Road East Anglian derby with Ipswich Town come Sunday.

“This was massive,” beamed Krul. “Everybody knew number one against number two was a massive hype. Leeds are a great team, great club, and to come here and to put a performance on like that is something really to be proud of I think.

“In the home game we literally played them off the park for 30 minutes and conceded soft goals – and that was in the start of the season when the confidence wasn’t high.

Tim Krul laps up the sight of the jubulant Norwich City supporters at Elland Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Tim Krul laps up the sight of the jubulant Norwich City supporters at Elland Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“Now we’ve done it again. We literally said Friday’s training session was incredible. Even the manager said, I don’t care what happens Saturday – he was so proud. Literally everyone was at the top, top level.

MORE: Leeds United 1-3 Norwich City – How the Championship clash unfolded

“And we showed that here. To train like that is not a guarantee we do it on the pitch because of pressure and things, but we’ve been playing well. We’ve had some massive results like at West Brom, even Brentford away.

“We’re not losing and the game we did last lose was a fluke I think, against Derby when the lights went out. And that’s the one in 18.

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul makes a point to referee Stuart Attwell, during their 3-1 win over Leeds United at Elland Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul makes a point to referee Stuart Attwell, during their 3-1 win over Leeds United at Elland Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“Our performance level is something to get excited about – but again, we have to follow it up next week against Ipswich at home, because if you don’t do it next week this result is cancelled out.

“It’s 16 games left and a massive statement, but a lot of points still to play for.”

As Norwich made their mark at Elland Road, morning leaders Leeds were left to face a fourth defeat in six Championship matches and chants from the City fans that United may be blowing their big promotion chance this season under Marcelo Bielsa.

Krul added: “I think leading up to this game we said it – the hype is massive but they are not unbeatable, and I think that’s what the manager made clear: respect them, be humble, but hit them because they are not Barcelona.

“Anyway, we can look at ourselves now.”

• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey