Three decent saves but Krul still searching for best form for Canaries

Opinion

Published: 7:45 AM August 19, 2018 Updated: 3:16 PM October 10, 2020

Our latest Norwich City player watch saw David Freezer keep a close eye on goalkeeper Tim Krul's key moments during the Canaries' painful 2-1 Championship defeat at Sheffield United.

Canaries number one Krul was looking to bounce back from a poor home debut, conceding a penalty and making a massive handling error during a 4-3 loss to West Brom.

Here's how his afternoon unfolded at Bramall Lane...

3 – A few early touches and four long kicks, all of which are won by Sheffield defenders.

Krul couldn't hide his disappointment after conceding late on at Bramall Lane Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

You may also want to watch:

6 – John Fleck shoots from the edge of the box after a corner and pulls it a yard wide of Krul's left-hand post but the Dutchman had it covered.

9 – GOAL CONCEDED – Oliver Norwood sends in a corner from the right, which John Egan nods goawards at the back post, taking a slight deflection off the head of Jordan Rhodes which eludes Krul, Tom Trybull clears the ball off the line but the goal is given by goal-line technology.

18 – Bowls out a throw to Ben Marshall on the right but twice his defence play it back to him and ends up having to play a hurried clearance.

28 – SAVE – Kieron Freeman whips a low cross in from the right that Leon Clarke can't make proper contact with, Krul makes a crucial save, getting down low to the parry the ball to safety.

Netherlands international Krul has conceded eight goals in his first three City games Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

30 – Claims a Freeman cross just inside his box with Clarke lurking.

34 – Pinpoint goal-kick to Marshall on the right touchline.

43 – Ben Woodburn fires a poor shot from 30 yards on the left which is an easy hold.

50 – Grant Hanley is forced to play back to his keeper under pressure and Krul's kick is only as far as Freeman on the right but the United man's whipped cross beats everyone.

51 – SAVE – Has to tip a Jack O'Connell bicycle-kick over at his back post over after Norwood's free-kick was floated in from the left.

62 – Closed down by Norwood and smashes a kick out of play on the right.

80 – Hanley's awkward back-pass plays Krul into trouble, with David McGoldrick breathing down his neck and he puts the ball out of play under pressure.

83 – VITAL SAVE – Superb ball into the right channel from Chris Basham and Krul spreads himself to deflect Billy Sharp's shot away from goal and his defence scramble clear.

90+3 – GOAL CONCEDED – Unable to cut out Davd McGoldrick's cushioned pass from the left of his six-yard box and Sharp prods in a late winner from point-blank range.

VERDICT: Three good saves amid the Blades bombardment but forced into too much work with his feet by the hosts' high pressing, being hurried into some poor kicked clearances. Perhaps should have reacted better for the winner but the same could be said for his defence. Still finding full match sharpness and confidence.

RATING: 6 out of 10