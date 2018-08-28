Search

Thompson returns as City U23s hit back twice to draw with Spurs side including £17m Dutch international

PUBLISHED: 16:30 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 18 January 2019

Louis Thompson returned to action for Norwich City U23s after more than two months out injured Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Louis Thompson returned to action for Norwich City U23s after more than two months out injured Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Louis Thompson brought an end to his two-month injury absence with 60 minutes during a 2-2 draw with Tottenham at Colney for Norwich City Under-23s.

The 24-year-old midfielder needed surgery on a dislocated shoulder picked up during first-team action in October and stepped up his recovery on Friday afternoon during a Premier League International Cup group stage game.

He wasn’t the only over-age player featuring though, with Spurs playing Holland international striker Vincent Janssen, signed from AZ Alkmaar for £17million in 2016 but out of favour with the Premier League giants.

Janssen teed up Tashan Oakley-Boothe for Spurs’ opener in the 37th minute but within two minutes City striker Adam Idah had turned home a Louis Lomas cross. Canaries keeper Aston Oxborough denied Janssen in the 61st minute but the Dutchman teed up Jack Roles to reclaim the lead soon after.

Spurs keeper Brandon Austin denied Isak Thorvaldsson in the 70th minute but the Icelandic midfielder scrambled in 10 minutes later, with Austin hurt in the process and eventually taken off on a stretcher after a 14-minute stoppage, with neither team able to force a winner when play resumed.

The draw means Norwich miss out on a place in the knockout stages, after a 3-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao B and 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg II at Carrow Road earlier in the season.

David Wright’s development squad are due to be back in action at Colney on Monday, when they host Leicester in the Premier League Cup group stages (7pm kick-off).

Norwich: Oxborough; Kamal, Lomas, Jones, Richards; Milovanovic (Payne 60), Thompson (Scully 60); Thorvaldsson, Spyrou, Coley; Idah. Unused subs: McCraken (GK), Omobamidele


