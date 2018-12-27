The late goals which have defined Norwich City’s impressive season so far

Onel Hernandez equalised for Norwich in the eighth minute of injury-time against Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Late drama and Norwich City have gone hand in hand this season, with the latest injury-time drama making it 20 points earned in the closing stages of Championship games so far.

The Canaries have scored decisive goals during or after the 80th minute in eight of their matches, with six of them being winners.

After the draw-saving double from Onel Hernandez against Nottingham Forest, salvaging a 3-3 draw with two goals deep into injury-time, here are those memorable moments...

• D 2-2 Birmingham (a) – Hernandez (90+4)

Hernandez heroics were seen on the opening day of the season, equalising in the 83rd minute before having to repeat the trick deep into injury-time at St Andrew’s, firing a low shot home from close range after being set up by Dennis Srbeny.

• W 2-0 Preston (h) – Pukki (80), Tettey (87)

Jamal Lewis created the opener for Teemu Pukki to break the resistance of Alex Neil’s visiting team and Alex Tettey, after a rather sloppy performance, made sure of the points with a thumping late effort at Carrow Road.

• W 1-0 Wigan (h) – Vrancic (86 pen)

City’s classy midfielder kept his cool after Pukki had been fouled to break the deadlock.

• W 2-1 Nottm Forest (a) – Klose (84)

The current 12-game unbeaten league run began with Timm Klose nodding in an equaliser on the hour at the City Ground before smashing home the winner.

• W 4-3 Millwall (h) – Rhodes (90+2), Pukki (90+7)

Carrow Road’s first truly memorable comeback of the campaign came in early November, with City’s strikers doing the business when it mattered most.

• W 3-2 Bolton (h) – Pukki (90+3)

The trick was repeated in early December in slightly different style, with the visitors equalising in the 88th minute, only for Pukki to thump in a winner.

• W 1-0 Blackburn – Pukki (86)

Just before Christmas it was that man Pukki again, set up by Hernandez at Ewood Park.

• D 3-3 Nottm Forest (h) – Hernandez (90+4, 90+8)

The sixth injury-time goals of the campaign, in the 24th game of the season, left Forest shell-shocked. Hernandez was a touch fortunate with his cross-shot deceiving everyone but then thumped in the winner after a slick move.

