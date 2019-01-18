Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

The crucial player keeping Birmingham on track ahead of Canaries clash

18 January, 2019 - 11:00
Lukas Jutkiewicz beats Tom Trybull in the air during City's 2-2 draw at Birmingham on the opening day of the season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Lukas Jutkiewicz beats Tom Trybull in the air during City's 2-2 draw at Birmingham on the opening day of the season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

He may not be making too many Championship headlines but Birmingham will be bringing one of the division’s best performing players to Carrow Road tonight.

The imposing figure of striker Lukas Jutkiewicz has been a pivotal part of the Blues staying in touch with the top this season, scoring 10 goals and creating another nine.

While his fellow forward Che Adams has more goals (13), it is Jutkiewicz who has become the heartbeat of Garry Monk’s eighth-placed team, starting every league game so far this season.

Birmingham have scored 39 league goals and the 29-year-old has been involved in 49 percent of them. That’s even better than Canaries star Teemu Pukki, whose 15 goals and six assists in the league have seen him involved in 43pc of City’s 49 league goals.

The former Middlesbrough and Coventry centre-forward is a very different player to Pukki though, he is a target man who tries to dominate the aerial battle.

Statistics website WhoScored.com lists Jutkiewicz as winning an average of 12.5 aerial duels per game, comfortably more than the division next best aerial performer, Bolton striker Josh Magennis on 8.7 per game.

He’s performed so well that the website rates him as the highest performing player this season, at 7.87 out of 10, ahead of Leeds duo Liam Cooper (7.50) and Pablo Hernandez (7.47).

MORE: Rhodes has provided good support but Pukki is so important to City

That has played its part in Birmingham topping the aerials won in the division, averaging 34 per game, more than any other team. Only Brentford (16.1) average fewer than Norwich (18.3).

It’s a direct route which has worked for Monk’s team amid transfer restrictions due to financial issues, sitting four points from the play-off places with 19 games remaining.

Speaking earlier this season, Monk told BBC West Midlands: “Since I’ve come in, he’s been at a high level for a consistent period.

“People might say he won that because he scored x amount of goals but, if you watch his all-round contribution, it’s more than just the goals.

“There’s a big demand on all the players, especially his position. But his strengths are coming out. It’s Jukey’s professionalism and character. He’s not the most vocal lad but he leads by example. When he does speak, he speaks with intelligence and experience.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Prince Philip shouted ‘my legs’ after being ‘dazzled by the sun’ in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

Hundreds of lambing ewes stolen from Norfolk farm

Stock photo of Sandy Lane in East Tuddenham, off the A47, near where hundreds of sheep were stolen. PHOTO: GOOGLE

Daughter of late celebrity hairdresser takes over much loved salon

Emma Joyce, the daughter of the late Chris Chapman who cut hair for the Norwich City squad in the 70's took over her dads old salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I thought it would blow up’ - Man who pulled Prince Philip out of wreckage describes rescuing baby from smoke-filled car

The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a collision at Babingley, near the Sandringham Estate. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Prince Philip shouted ‘my legs’ after being ‘dazzled by the sun’ in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Norwich City star Timm Klose delivers his injury bulletin from Switzerland

Timm Klose is facing a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

Nine-month-old baby boy involved in Prince Philip crash

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Culverhouse wants King’s Lynn players to flex their muscles at The Walks

Kings Lynn Town's Chris Henderson celebrates a goal at The Walks - Lynn will be hoping for more smiles when they face Barwell Picture: Matthew Usher.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists