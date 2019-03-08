Search

“I'm living the dream” - Brazilian Canaries fan travels from Rio to see City play

PUBLISHED: 07:17 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:17 19 April 2019

Lucas La Torre, who has travelled from Rio de Janeiro to visit Carrow Road. picture: Lucas La Torre

Lucas La Torre, who has travelled from Rio de Janeiro to visit Carrow Road. picture: Lucas La Torre

Archant

A dedicated Norwich City fan has taken his first flight and travelled more than 5,800 to visit Carrow Road and see his beloved team get promoted.

Later today Norwich fans from across the world will meet at Carrow Road to take part in the Global Canaries parade during half-time of City's match against Sheffield Wednesday.

Among them will be Lucas La Torre, who, having come some 5,860 miles from Rio de Janeiro, will have travelled further than most to be at the match.

The 24-year-old, marketing content creator said he was he had made the journey after being invited by the club to attend the Global Canaries parade.

He said: “It was my first time travelling in an air plane, but I'm glad my [first flight] was to Norwich”.

Arriving in the city on Thursday evening, Mr La Torre said he couldn't wait to meet the other international fans: “I can't wait to be there [tomorrow]. I'm living the dream.”

