'He's the Justin Bieber of Norwich'- How City star Todd Cantwell was described on Peter Crouch podcast

PUBLISHED: 17:56 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:56 30 January 2020

Norwich City star Todd Cantwell has been likened to Canadian chart-topper Justin Bieber. Picture: Mark J. Terrill/AP.

Norwich City player Todd Cantwell has been likened to England and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli and Aston Villa star Jack Grealish for his playing style on the pitch this season, but away from football his fashion sense has been compared to that of a very different kind of celebrity.

Off the pitch, he has been dubbed "the Justin Bieber of Norwich" by radio presenter Chris Stark, co-host of the BBC's That Peter Crouch Podcast.

Off the pitch, he has been dubbed "the Justin Bieber of Norwich" by radio presenter Chris Stark, co-host of the BBC's That Peter Crouch Podcast.

It came after a fan of the show wrote in to tell a story about when he recently saw the Dereham-born Canaries star "splashing about in the rapids" at a swimming pool.

The fan. known only as Ed, said that Cantwell's attire "left a lot to be desired" and questioned why he had been wearing black Calvin Klein boxer shorts underneath a pair of white swimming trunks.

Former England striker Crouch was unable to shed any light on why Cantwell had done this, saying: "I've seen footballers on holiday sporting the Calvin Kleins under the trunks, and I'd like to be able to give you some insight into why, but I have no clue.

Former Norwich City loanee Peter Crouch has discussed Todd Cantwell on his podcast. Picture: Archant.Former Norwich City loanee Peter Crouch has discussed Todd Cantwell on his podcast. Picture: Archant.

"Maybe it's just for extra protection from the rapids."

The ex-Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City man did however describe Cantwell as "quite a fashionable lad", and said: "Maybe it's us that are quite unfashionable."

Co-host Stark agreed, saying: "He is, isn't he? He's sort of the Justin Bieber of Norwich. I'm sure he'll love that."

Cantwell has been one of Norwich City's stand-out performers this season, scoring six goals and assisting two others despite the Canaries' struggles in the Premier League.

Canadian pop star Bieber has declared himself an Arsenal fan, though he has been pictured wearing the colours of numerous other clubs in the past, including Everton, Chelsea, FC Barcelona and Southend United.

The 21-year-old has taken being compared to the singer well, even referring to himself as "Norwich's Bieber" in a light-hearted Twitter post aimed at Crouch.

He tweeted on Thursday: "@petercrouch Happy birthday mate from Norwich's Bieber."

Cantwell and his Norwich City teammates are next in action on Saturday as they take on Newcastle United at St James' Park.

