STARTING XIs: Tettey on the bench as City go with unchanged team against leaders Leeds

Due to security concerns the Norwich players arrive at the Stadium at a different entrance to the usual one and have to walk through the stand and down onto the pitch to get to their dressing room before the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 02/02/2019 ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Alex Tettey returns to the bench for Norwich City but Daniel Farke has opted to named an unchanged starting XI for this evening’s top-of-the-table clash at Leeds.

Former Norway international Tettey has missed City’s last two matches with a groin injury but returned to training this week and replaces Felix Passlack on the bench, with Tom Trybull and Mario Vrancic continuing in central midfield for the Canaries.

Over 37,000 supporters are expected at a sold-out Elland Road, with more than 2,500 away fans expected for the televised clash.

Norwich have only lost one of their last 17 matches following last weekend’s 2-2 home draw with Sheffield United – and are unbeaten in 12 away league game as well.

However, while there have been decent away draws at West Brom and Brentford, a 3-1 home win over Birmingham is the only victory City have secured in their last six Championship matches.

Leeds make two changes, as manager Marcelo Bielsa had suggested when naming his team at his press conference on Thursday, with Pontus Jansson – back from a one-game ban – and Tyler Roberts coming in for Kalvin Phillips and Jack Clarke.

Former Norwich loanee Patrick Bamford does return to the bench after injury as well though, after missing six games with a knee injury as his injury-ravaged campaign continues.

The hosts go into the game three points clear of second-placed Norwich, despite three defeats in their last five games, needing a late goal from Mateusz Klich to snatch a 2-1 win at lowly Rotherham last weekend.

Marcelo Bielsa’s leaders showed their strength at Carrow Road in August though when they beat Norwich 3-0.

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann (C), Godfrey, Lewis; Trybull, Vrancic; Buendia, Stiepermann, Hernandez; Pukki. Subs: McGovern (GK), Hanley, Tettey, McLean, Cantwell, Rhodes, Srbeny

Leeds: Casilla; Ayling, Jansson, Cooper (C), Alioski; Forshaw; Hernandez, Klich, Roberts, Harrison; Roofe. Subs: Peacock-Farrell (GK), Douglas, Gotts, Phillips, Shackleton, Clarke, Bamford

