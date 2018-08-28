Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

STARTING XIs: Tettey on the bench as City go with unchanged team against leaders Leeds

PUBLISHED: 16:40 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 02 February 2019

Due to security concerns the Norwich players arrive at the Stadium at a different entrance to the usual one and have to walk through the stand and down onto the pitch to get to their dressing room before the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 02/02/2019

Due to security concerns the Norwich players arrive at the Stadium at a different entrance to the usual one and have to walk through the stand and down onto the pitch to get to their dressing room before the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 02/02/2019

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Alex Tettey returns to the bench for Norwich City but Daniel Farke has opted to named an unchanged starting XI for this evening’s top-of-the-table clash at Leeds.

Former Norway international Tettey has missed City’s last two matches with a groin injury but returned to training this week and replaces Felix Passlack on the bench, with Tom Trybull and Mario Vrancic continuing in central midfield for the Canaries.

Over 37,000 supporters are expected at a sold-out Elland Road, with more than 2,500 away fans expected for the televised clash.

Norwich have only lost one of their last 17 matches following last weekend’s 2-2 home draw with Sheffield United – and are unbeaten in 12 away league game as well.

However, while there have been decent away draws at West Brom and Brentford, a 3-1 home win over Birmingham is the only victory City have secured in their last six Championship matches.

Leeds make two changes, as manager Marcelo Bielsa had suggested when naming his team at his press conference on Thursday, with Pontus Jansson – back from a one-game ban – and Tyler Roberts coming in for Kalvin Phillips and Jack Clarke.

Former Norwich loanee Patrick Bamford does return to the bench after injury as well though, after missing six games with a knee injury as his injury-ravaged campaign continues.

The hosts go into the game three points clear of second-placed Norwich, despite three defeats in their last five games, needing a late goal from Mateusz Klich to snatch a 2-1 win at lowly Rotherham last weekend.

Marcelo Bielsa’s leaders showed their strength at Carrow Road in August though when they beat Norwich 3-0.

Due to security concerns the Norwich players arrive at the Stadium at a different entrance to the usual one and have to walk through the stand and down onto the pitch to get to their dressing room before the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 02/02/2019Due to security concerns the Norwich players arrive at the Stadium at a different entrance to the usual one and have to walk through the stand and down onto the pitch to get to their dressing room before the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 02/02/2019

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann (C), Godfrey, Lewis; Trybull, Vrancic; Buendia, Stiepermann, Hernandez; Pukki. Subs: McGovern (GK), Hanley, Tettey, McLean, Cantwell, Rhodes, Srbeny

Leeds: Casilla; Ayling, Jansson, Cooper (C), Alioski; Forshaw; Hernandez, Klich, Roberts, Harrison; Roofe. Subs: Peacock-Farrell (GK), Douglas, Gotts, Phillips, Shackleton, Clarke, Bamford

• You can follow all the action from Elland Road with our reporters in our Matchday Live blog at pinkun.com/live

Due to security concerns the Norwich players arrive at the Stadium at a different entrance to the usual one and have to walk through the stand and down onto the pitch to get to their dressing room before the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 02/02/2019Due to security concerns the Norwich players arrive at the Stadium at a different entrance to the usual one and have to walk through the stand and down onto the pitch to get to their dressing room before the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 02/02/2019

• Make sure to download the Pink Un app for exclusive insight and analysis from our Canaries correspondents, available for free in your mobile device’s app store

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Independent business owners told to leave farm site after losing appeal

North Norfolk District Council has served an enforcement notice against Beeches Farm, Tunstead. Luke Paterson (right) with the people who work from Beeches Farm. Kurk Randall,John Platten, Karl Young and Clive Randall Picture: Nick Butcher

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

‘You never think this could happen to your child’: Mother’s heartbreak as toddler son diagnosed with rare cancer

Jaymen Woolston has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma. PHOTO COURTESY OF WOOLSTON FAMILY

High Court Judge in Twitter plea to mother on the run with three-year-old son who has links to Norfolk

Undated family handout photo of Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who are both missing. Photo : Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

Pool closes after fears change in water temperature could lead to Legionnaires’ disease

Bungay pool and gym will be closed for seven to 10 days. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym

Most Read

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon with electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

MATCHDAY LIVE: Leeds Utd v Norwich City – The top two do battle in Yorkshire

We bring you live matchday coverage as Norwich City head to Championship leaders Leeds United, in a mouthwatering encouter at Elland Road.

Angry words as Alvechurch ‘hijack’ King’s Lynn Town pitch after match is called off

Match officials make their decision to call off King's Lynn Town's home game against Alvechurch Picture: Chris Lakey

Independent business owners told to leave farm site after losing appeal

North Norfolk District Council has served an enforcement notice against Beeches Farm, Tunstead. Luke Paterson (right) with the people who work from Beeches Farm. Kurk Randall,John Platten, Karl Young and Clive Randall Picture: Nick Butcher

High Court Judge in Twitter plea to mother on the run with three-year-old son who has links to Norfolk

Undated family handout photo of Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who are both missing. Photo : Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

Conservatives select North Norfolk parliamentary candidate

Duncan Baker. PHOTO: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists