WATCH: Artist's amazing timelapse painting Norwich City shirts

PUBLISHED: 15:18 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 29 January 2020

Terry Kneeshaw with the original oil painting and a print of 16 Norwich City FC shirts past and present. Picture: Terry Kneeshaw.

Terry Kneeshaw with the original oil painting and a print of 16 Norwich City FC shirts past and present. Picture: Terry Kneeshaw.

Archant

Norwich City players have worn some iconic shirts throughout the years, and one artist has brought a collection of them together in one stunning painting.

Mr Kneeshaw released a timelapsed video showing him creating the piece. Picture: Terry Kneeshaw.Mr Kneeshaw released a timelapsed video showing him creating the piece. Picture: Terry Kneeshaw.

Terry Kneeshaw, an "old ad rep" of more than 40 years who lives in County Durham, has painted the strips of several football clubs in recent months, and has now covered the Canaries with his latest project.

Mr Kneeshaw said: "It started a few years ago when I was approached by Darlington - my hometown club - I did a couple of paintings which they auctioned off at one of their fundraising nights.

"The local community loved them, so I did another one for Bury when they got into trouble. Again, that went down really well, so I thought I'd do a few others.

"People were leaning on me saying 'do one for Celtic, one for Rangers, Manchester United' and so on, so I started listening to all the responses on my Facebook pages and it's spiralled since then."

Mr Kneeshaw donated proceeds from his work in the past to Kick It Out, football's equality and inclusion organisation. Picture: Terry Kneeshaw.Mr Kneeshaw donated proceeds from his work in the past to Kick It Out, football's equality and inclusion organisation. Picture: Terry Kneeshaw.

This week he unveiled his Norwich City-themed painting, a limited-edition collectors item which consists of 16 famous shirts from the 1980s through to the present day.

It includes strips worn when the Canaries won the League Cup in 1985, when they finished third in the Premier League and went on their European adventure in the 1990s and the shirt worn when Daniel Farke's side were promoted to the Premier League in 2018/19, among others.

He also released a timelapsed video, which shows him creating the incredible painting.

An unframed A2 print costs £49.99 with only 500 available worldwide.

Mr Kneeshaw says he is delighted with the online response that he has had for his work.

He said: "They're loving it, it's wonderful. I haven't sent any out yet because I've got to get all the certificates and the like, but there'll be a handful of orders for sure.

"There's only 500 - once they're gone, they're gone."

For more information or to buy one of Mr Kneeshaw's Norwich City prints, click here.

