Tree-mu Pukki - City striker to have park named after him in Finland
He has had beers named after him, shirts with his name on presented to world leaders and has won Finnish sportsman of the year.
And now, the hero-worship of Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki in his native Finland has reached new levels, with a park to be created in his honour.
A park in the Finnish municipality of Pyhtaa is to be established and will feature a tree for every goal the Finn plundered during City's title-winning triumph.
Pukki finished City's top goalscorer for a third season running, after helping himself to 26 Championship goals in 41 appearances.
And on Friday, June 4, ahead of World Environment Day, 26 trees will be planted in the park to celebrate his contribution to Norwich's promotion.
The gesture will be part of an ongoing partnership between Norwich City and Finnish manufacturer Kotkamills, the club's official sustainability partner.
Meanwhile, Pukki is facing a race to be fit in time for the Euros, which will see Finland compete in a competition for the first time in its history.
