Pukki insists City won’t rest on their laurels

Teemu Pukki scored twice in the Canaries win over Bristol City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Teemu Pukki insists Norwich City’s squad won’t get carried away by their 3-1 win over Bristol City.

The Finnish international was at the double as City comfortably conquered the Robins at Ashton Gate, with both of Pukki’s goals arriving in the opening 15 minutes of the game.

Reflecting on the encounter, the striker believes the victory should have been more emphatic, but says the Canaries will continue to work hard to get results.

“We started really well,” Pukki said. “We created a lot of chances and got a couple of goals as well. It was a good start and then we let them back into the game after my second goal.

“It hasn’t been the easiest start, I would have said that we’ve struggled but we’re still trying to find our way. We’re happy with how things are going but we can’t stop there. We need to keep playing at our level to get points.”

Pukki looked back to his lethal best as he capitalised on some excellent vision from City duo Marco Stiepermann and Jacob Sorensen as City raced into a two goal lead at Ashton Gate.

The Finn could even have had a hat-trick, but couldn’t convert any of the chances that fell to him in the second period.

The Canaries have been picking up results without displaying positive performances, something Pukki wants them improve going forward.

“I think that’s a sign of a good team. We’ve had a lot of goals at the end of games but it was good that we didn’t have to wait that long,” the Finn said.

“We are in a good situation in the league but there’s lots to improve. We just need to keep working.

“There’s a lot to improve and plenty of games to play but we need to be at our best in the week’s to come.

“I felt there was a lot of space, especially in the first half. They were playing three at the back but some teams do it (play three at the back) better than others. I felt there was a lot of space today.”

Pukki was named in the Championship Team of the Week alongside Emi Buendia for his contribution in the win.

Pukki’s contribution moves him within two goals of City’s legends Darren Huckerby and Martin Peters on the club’s all-time record goalscorers list. Pukki is yet to make 100 appearances for the club.