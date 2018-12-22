Search

Advanced search

Breaking News

Blackburn 0-1 Norwich City: Canaries leave it late again as Pukki punishes Rovers

22 December, 2018 - 17:21
Teemu Pukki buries Onel Hernandez's cross to earn Norwich Cty victory at Blackburn. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teemu Pukki buries Onel Hernandez's cross to earn Norwich Cty victory at Blackburn. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Teemu Pukki did it again as his latest late winner sent Norwich City back to the top of the Championship with a resilient 1-0 win at a rugged Blackburn Rovers.

Moritz Leitner’s introduction was the only change as Mario Vrancic dropped to the bench, while Grant Hanley and Onel Hernandez were left to wait for their starting return as Daniel Farke kept faith with Ben Godfrey and Todd Cantwell respectively.

However Rovers’ robust approach soon had an effect, with Emi Buendia withdrawn after just 21 minutes following Richie Smallwood’s late challenge in the early exchanges; Hernandez coming on in his place.

Leitner was also on the end of some difficult attention – and he failed to reappear after the break with Vrancic coming on.

Injuries and bookings were in plentiful supply in the first half – but not so much chances.

Adam Armstrong came as close as anyone for Rovers; being set away by Bradley Dack and cutting inside, only to drive beyond Tim Krul’s far post.

Pukki had City’s clearest sights – both coming from Cantwell’s good work. However, his first was lifted into the side-netting from a tricky angle, while his second effort rolled wide as the Finnish international tried to sort his feet and shoot early.

MORE: Blackburn 0-1 Norwich City – How it unfolded

Rovers had the better of things immediately after the break, Darragh Lenihan heading over a pair of corners as the hosts muscled their way through the game.

However, it was Norwich who came closest to breaking the deadlock on 70 minutes – Godfrey’s bullet header from Vrancic’s cross tipped over brilliantly by Rovers goalkeeper David Raya.

Both sides had good opportunities as the game opened up in the last 10 minutes, with the 1,300 traveling City supporters in excellent voice throughout.

And then it came. Not for the first time this season, City won it all three points late on – 86 minutes to be precise, as Vrancic and Hernandez combined superbly for Pukki to slot home his 14th goal of the season, and sent Norwich back to the top of the Championship for an evening at least.

ROVERS (4-2-3-1): Raya; Nyambe, Lenihan, Mulgrew (c, Williams 46), Bell; Evans (Palmer 61), Smallwood; Reed, Dack, Armstrong (Brereton 73); Graham. Subs (not used): Leutwiler (GK), Rodwell, Rothwell, Downing. Goals: None; Booked: Evans, Smallwood.

CITY (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Godfrey, Lewis; Tettey (c), Leitner (Vrancic 46); Buendía (Hernandez 21), Stiepermann, Cantwell; Pukki (Rhodes 90+2). Subs (not used): McGovern (GK), Marshall, Hanley, Srbeny. Goals: Pukki 86; Booked: Hernandez, Leitner, Cantwell.

Referee: Darren ENGLAND; Attendance: 14,202 (away: 1,272).

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Most Read

29 of the best Surrey pubs to visit this winter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Some of the best Christmas markets in Surrey for 2018

#includeImage($article, 225)

Emily Blunt on her Surrey education and playing Mary Poppins

#includeImage($article, 225)

Villages in Surrey: 14 of the prettiest places to live

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brinsworth House retirement home for entertainers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man arrested after pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Norwich crash

Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Archant

Freezer’s Five: Key talking points from Norwich City’s dramatic late win at Blackburn

He's done it again! Teemu Pukki scored City's winner at Blackburn Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

MATCHDAY LIVE: Blackburn v Norwich City – Canaries aim for positive Rovers return

Norwich City complete their first half of the season at Blackburn Rovers - hoping to maintain their impressive away form.

Blackburn 0-1 Norwich City: Canaries leave it late again as Pukki punishes Rovers

Teemu Pukki buries Onel Hernandez's cross to earn Norwich Cty victory at Blackburn. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Care home where staff dressed up as Santa and elves rated as outstanding by inspectors

Mariana Condruz, registered manager at Chiswick House in Norwich and Tom Lyons, Black Swan managing director with the staff at Chiswick House. Photo: Black Swan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists