Teemu Pukki's double takes Finland closer to Euro 2020 finals

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki added two more goals to his tally on Tuesday evening Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki was back on the goal trail for Finland on Tuesday night - after going three matches without scoring for his club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The prolific frontman scored twice in a comfortable 3-0 victory over Armenia in Turku to boost his country's hopes of qualifying for Euro 2020.

You may also want to watch:

Pukki struck twice in the second half to take his tally to 10 goals in 12 games for club and country this season after Fredrik Jensen had opened the scoring in the first half. He is now the country's third-highest scorer with 22 goals, 10 behind all-time leader Jari Litmanen.

The Finns have never qualified for a World Cup or European Championship but victory in their final two games, at home to Liechtenstein and away to Greece, will ensure they reach their first major tournament.

Meanwhile young City striker Adam Idah played the full 90 minutes as the Republic of Ireland Under-21s lost 1-0 to Iceland in Reykjavik in a European Championship qualifier.