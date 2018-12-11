Search

‘I think it is bad for English football that Norwich and Leeds are the top two in the Championship’ - The Moose

11 December, 2018 - 12:00
Ian Abrahams, also known as The Moose Picture: PA

Ian Abrahams, also known as The Moose Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Canaries legends Darren Huckerby and Iwan Roberts have added their voices to the social media outrage prompted by a national radio broadcaster who claimed if Norwich City are promoted it would be bad for English football.

Talksport Radio’s Ian Abrahams – also known as The Moose - based his ‘argument’ around the fact that Championship leaders City are managed by a German, and also dragged in second-placed Leeds United, managed by Argentine Marcelo Bielsa.

His contention was that if City and Leeds were promoted it would fail to increase the Premier League’s English managerial pool, which currently stands at four.

Were Farke and Bielsa added to that quartet, it would, it appears, deprive the Premier League of the likes of Chris Wilder (Sheffield United, Darren Moore (West Brom), Frank Lampard (Derby), Dean Smith (Aston Villa) and Tony Pulis (latest club, Middlsebrough).

“The only way we are going to get more English coaches into the Premier League - we only have four right now – I believe is for them to get their teams promoted. Therefore I think it is bad for English football that Norwich and Leeds are the top two in the Championship because they get promoted and that is two more spaces denied to English coaches to the Premier League.”

Abrahams also said City were “largely a bunch of foreign players” - although failed to mention the presence of English trio Todd Cantwell, Max Aarons and Ben Godfrey in last weekend’s starting line-up against Bolton.

Abrahams’s comments were described by Huckerby on social media as “ridiculous”.

He tweeted: “Have a word with yourself Moose, by that rationale you’d want Man City, Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea all relegated from Premier League because they don’t have English coaches? #Ridiculous.”

Roberts added: “He judges the Premier League by the standard of food in the press room Hucks great food in those 4 he doesn’t want them to go anywhere!”

Abrahams is no stranger to controversy, having upset fans of various clubs over the years – while Talksport presenter Adrian Durham also has previous with the Canaries: in May, 2013 he said Norwich were the worst team in the history of the Premier League.

Live

'I think it is bad for English football that Norwich and Leeds are the top two in the Championship' - The Moose

Chris Lakey

Chris Lakey
Ian Abrahams, also known as The Moose Picture: PA

Jack Reeve: Make no mistake, Norwich City are the real deal

Jack Reeve
City fans are starting to believe this could be their year, says Jack Reeve. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: Regardless of the next five months, Carrow Road is set for a special clash of the legends

Michael Bailey
Russell Martin and Wes Hoolahan, centre, celebrate Norwich City's play-off final success at Wembley with their Canaries team-mates in 2015. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #342 talks Norwich City’s latest late show, Krul and Cantwell

Michael Bailey
The pinkun.com Norwich City Podcast returns to reflect on beating Bolton and all the big Canaries talking points.

Opinion Michael Bailey: Farke time, Carrow Roard and Norwich City’s key couple – Six things learned from beating brave Bolton

michael bailey
Nothing can wipe the smile off faces at Norwich City, as Championship win number 13 of the season arrived against Bolton to maintain the Canaries' stunning campaign to date. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

