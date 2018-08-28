Norwich City transfer rumours: Swansea interested in taking Oliveira off City’s hands

Nelson Oliveira scored his third goal in four games for City's U23s this season when he played against Wolfsburg II PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood

Swansea are reportedly interested in bringing Nelson Oliviera’s time in the shadows at Norwich City to an end.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Sun’s transfer expert Alan Nixon has posted on his personal Twitter account that the Canaries’ Championship rivals are interested in taking the Portugal international back for a second spell in South Wales.

“Swansea keen on Nelson Oliveira, either loan or paid up free,” write Nixon. “Been there before. Doesn’t seem part of it at Norwich. Probably come down to the player and whether he fancies it.”

The 27-year-old has not featured at all for Daniel Farke’s first team this season but has scored three goals in four games for City’s under-23s, scoring in a 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg II at Carrow Road in mid-December.

Oliveira has scored 20 goals in 70 games since joining Norwich from Benfica in August 2016 but fell out of favour under Farke last season, scoring eight goals in 40 games – but just one in his last 22 of that campaign, as his efforts at goal become more and more wild.

Sporting director Stuart Webber admitted at the start of this season that player and club had decided to go their separate ways, only for no move to work out before August’s transfer deadline.

Webber then reiterated that Oliveira is on his way out at the club’s AGM last month.

MORE: Time’s Up for Nelson Oliveira at Norwich City

However, the striker is under contract until 2020 and believed to be on healthy wages, having signed soon after the Canaries had been relegated from the Premier League under Alex Neil.

So if Nixon’s suggestion that the player’s deal could be paid up to shift him from the shadows at Colney, it could save the club 18 months of an expensive contract.

Oliveira, who has scored twice in 17 games for Portugal, spent the second half of the 2014-15 Premier League season with Swansea and scored once in 11 games.

MORE: Have your say on the new look Pink Un forum

The January transfer window opens for English and Welsh clubs opens tonight, with some reports in Turkey having previously suggested Besiktas could be an option for the Canaries outcast.

However, it’s understood that reports of a £2.65m deal being agreed earlier this month were wide of the mark.