Search

Advanced search

Norwich City transfer rumours: Swansea interested in taking Oliveira off City’s hands

PUBLISHED: 16:36 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:55 31 December 2018

Nelson Oliveira scored his third goal in four games for City's U23s this season when he played against Wolfsburg II PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Nelson Oliveira scored his third goal in four games for City's U23s this season when he played against Wolfsburg II PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood

Swansea are reportedly interested in bringing Nelson Oliviera’s time in the shadows at Norwich City to an end.

The Sun’s transfer expert Alan Nixon has posted on his personal Twitter account that the Canaries’ Championship rivals are interested in taking the Portugal international back for a second spell in South Wales.

“Swansea keen on Nelson Oliveira, either loan or paid up free,” write Nixon. “Been there before. Doesn’t seem part of it at Norwich. Probably come down to the player and whether he fancies it.”

The 27-year-old has not featured at all for Daniel Farke’s first team this season but has scored three goals in four games for City’s under-23s, scoring in a 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg II at Carrow Road in mid-December.

Oliveira has scored 20 goals in 70 games since joining Norwich from Benfica in August 2016 but fell out of favour under Farke last season, scoring eight goals in 40 games – but just one in his last 22 of that campaign, as his efforts at goal become more and more wild.

Sporting director Stuart Webber admitted at the start of this season that player and club had decided to go their separate ways, only for no move to work out before August’s transfer deadline.

Webber then reiterated that Oliveira is on his way out at the club’s AGM last month.

MORE: Time’s Up for Nelson Oliveira at Norwich City

However, the striker is under contract until 2020 and believed to be on healthy wages, having signed soon after the Canaries had been relegated from the Premier League under Alex Neil.

So if Nixon’s suggestion that the player’s deal could be paid up to shift him from the shadows at Colney, it could save the club 18 months of an expensive contract.

Oliveira, who has scored twice in 17 games for Portugal, spent the second half of the 2014-15 Premier League season with Swansea and scored once in 11 games.

MORE: Have your say on the new look Pink Un forum

The January transfer window opens for English and Welsh clubs opens tonight, with some reports in Turkey having previously suggested Besiktas could be an option for the Canaries outcast.

However, it’s understood that reports of a £2.65m deal being agreed earlier this month were wide of the mark.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Cockroach infested restaurant re-opens as boss pleads ‘give us another chance’

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has re-opened after being forced to close following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers applauds the travelling fans at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Emotional family appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Man allegedly murdered in house fire is named

Police have named a man whose body was found in a flat in Clacton last week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lambert ready to throw Huws straight back into team

Paul Lambert is hopeful Emyr Huws will be available again soon. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Two people freed from cars by firefighters after crash shuts A140

The scene of the crash on the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

A140 closed in both directions after two car crash

A crash on New Year's Eve has shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Council criticised over 150pc price increase for New Year’s Day parking

The Runton Road car park sign in Cromer. Picture : ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists