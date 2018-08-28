Canaries chief Webber want ‘clarity’ and ‘a bit of class’ from Leeds over Spygate

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber wants clarity from Leeds over Spygate Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Norwich City’s sporting director Stuart Webber says he wants “clarity” from Leeds over Spygate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leeds have been embroiled in a row since a member of their staff was caught at Derby’s training ground ahead of the Championship clash between the two teams last month.

City are one of 11 clubs to sign a letter sent to the EFL asking a list of questions about ‘Spygate’ – and the EFL’s board is due to discuss the issue at its monthly board meeting on Thursday.

Webber, talking to MyFootballWriter before Norwich beat Leeds 3-1 at Elland Road on Saturday, said: “You can come and watch us every day in training if you want, you’re not going to learn anything that will help you on a Saturday. Daniel (Farke) doesn’t line up the starting XI or stand there for four hours doing set-pieces. You’d end up in our hedge getting a load of splinters.

“Do we believe there should be a points deduction? No. If that’s all they’ve done I don’t think it should even be a fine. What we do want is real clarity. They say they’ve done it to every club, so we want to know what did you do at our club?

“What if they paid a member of staff for information? What if they pretended to be a workman on site and were stood in your facilities? What if they’ve tried to contact players who weren’t playing for information?

“What if this does run deeper? If you’re willing to go with bolt cutters to a training ground the day before a game and notice that Harry Wilson isn’t playing at Derby, how do we know it doesn’t stop there?

“It’s like admitting you stole a Mars bar from the shop. Was it just a Mars bar? Because (it could be that) we also had a Snickers missing, a Twix missing and someone’s purse got nicked. It leaves bigger questions. What if it’s deeper than that?”

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa said the actions were acceptable in other footballing cultures – a point with which Webber disagreed.

“What I also don’t get is when people say, ‘culturally they wouldn’t know that’s not right’,” Webber said. “In certain cultures it’s alright to have two or three wives, but the minute you step in this country you know that’s not right.

“Surely the Leeds staff is not just full of Argentinians and there are people who’ve worked in this country - the sporting director (Victor Orta) was at Middlesbrough - who can say, ‘you can’t do that here mate’.

“Leeds is one of the greatest clubs in our country. People who run that club know what’s right and what’s wrong. We’ve not heard from them, which again has probably surprised us.

“There is a way a football club should behave and to come out and be so blasé about that in an interview, live on Sky, if we did that I’d probably pick up the phone to the clubs the next day and say sorry about that we’re going to fully co-operate.

“Hopefully at the end of it Leeds will show a bit of class as a club and go ‘you know what, we got that wrong and to the other 23 clubs who have been affected we apologise that you got dragged into it’.”